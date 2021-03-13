Georgia baseball shut out Lipscomb for the second straight day with a 7-0 win Saturday at Foley Field. The Bulldogs will close out their series with the Bison at home tomorrow at 1 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Freshmen bring the power
After freshman Corey Collins hit a home run in Georgia’s opening day loss, head coach Scott Stricklin had nothing but praise for the power-hitting 19-year-old. He envisioned Collins as an important slugger in the heart of Georgia’s order, and he’s been just that.
Collins entered Saturday tied as Georgia’s extra base hit leader and was two RBIs ahead of Connor Tate and Chaney Rogers as the Bulldogs’ RBI leader. His three-RBI homer in the third inning set him apart even more.
The Bulldogs had squandered a bases loaded, one-out situation in the second with an inning-ending double play. But they continued pressing, capitalizing on a single from their nine-hitter freshman Fernando Gonzalez. A walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third.
“It’s always a big momentum swing in my opinion when the bottom of the order guys get stuff going,” said freshman and Georgia’s eighth-hitter today, Parks Harber.
A single likely would’ve cashed in both runs, but Collins had something else in mind. His towering shot to right-center field caused an eruption from the Georgia dugout as the Bulldogs secured a 3-0 cushion early.
They needed the security. Georgia only notched two hits in the following four innings, riding its three-run lead until late.
With the bases loaded again in the eighth, a Chaney Rogers sacrifice fly gave Georgia its fourth run. Harber, hitless on the day, entered the batter’s box with runners on the corners.
Due to a nagging wrist injury sustained in high school, today was Harber’s second start of both the season and the series. He was struggling. Harber had grounded into two double plays already on Saturday, including the rally-ender with bases loaded in the third.
He redeemed himself, whacking Georgia’s second three-RBI home run of the afternoon off the scoreboard in right field to give the Bulldogs their winning 7-0 margin. Georgia has now hit six home runs in two games against the Bison. Collins and Harber, roommates off the field, have accounted for three.
“[Collins] is arguably the best hitter on the team,” Harber said. “He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever played with, and he’s just a freshman. … It’s going to be fun. We’re looking down the years to come, but we’re also focused on this year too to make as much of an impact as we can.”
Webb hitless through six
Ryan Webb was under the gun Saturday afternoon. A radar gun, that is. Each time the senior starter took the mound for the first five innings, a host of professional scouts lined up behind home plate to clock the lefty. Between each pitch, they’d jot down some notes on notebooks and tablets. He put on a good show.
“I didn’t even know there were scouts there,” Webb said. “When I pitch, I’m a very tunnel-visioned pitcher. … I’m out there to do my job.”
Still with a pitch limit following his recovery from COVID-19, Webb was highly efficient. He didn’t allow a hit through six innings, throwing 84 pitches against just 21 total batters.
Yet Webb seemed to enjoy raising the stakes for himself. In the second, third and fifth innings, Webb walked Lipscomb’s leadoff man. They reached scoring position twice, but Webb had no trouble keeping the Bison from advancing further.
No one from Lipscomb got on base once a man was on second. Webb struck out two to close the second inning, struck out one to close the third and rang up three consecutive Bison in the fifth. It was a break from Georgia’s tendency to compound mistakes and allow runs off free bases.
The walks ate into his pitch count, however, ultimately forcing head coach Scott Stricklin to call for a relief pitcher.
“We were going to go 80 pitches with him,” Stricklin said. “It's always tough as a coach to take a pitcher out when he's throwing a no hitter.”
Darryn Pasqua relieved Webb in the seventh inning. The first batter he faced gave Lipscomb its first hit of the contest. A subsequent double put runners on second and third. But channeling Webb, Pasqua got the strikeout he needed to stop the threat and end the inning.
Another clean game
Georgia was able to carry a three-run lead across five innings Saturday. Part of it was clutch pitching. Another part was clean fielding.
Stricklin criticized his team’s sloppy play following Georgia’s loss to North Florida on March 5. Walks, errors and missteps allowed the Ospreys to score in four of nine innings.
Since then, Georgia hasn’t made a fielding error. Today was no different as Georgia extended its streak of error-less games to five. Combined with Webb’s lockdown outing and strong relief, Georgia made sure the Bison weren’t capitalizing on its mistakes.
“We just talk about every single day -- [the] ball can’t touch the ground,” Stricklin said. “When you’re playing catch, when you’re in between innings, the ball can’t touch the ground. So, we’ve just really focused on it.”