After gathering a five-run lead over the first two innings, Georgia baseball fell to Texas A&M 7-6 on Saturday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. The Bulldogs’ loss lowers their record at 15-7 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. Georgia will attempt to avoid the series sweep during Game 3 on Sunday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Another squandered lead
Entering the eighth, Georgia had very little, if any, of its momentum from earlier in the game. The Aggies had chipped away from the Bulldogs’ five-run lead to tie the game. Seven Bulldog batters had been left on base. But they took advantage of three walks and a single in the inning to take a 6-5 lead.
Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee came in for relief for Nathan Dettmer but struggled before his exit later in the inning. Menefee walked Chaney Rogers, Corey Collins and Parks Harber, with a single by Ben Anderson in-between, to give Georgia a 6-5 lead.
Georgia pitcher Ben Harris seemed in control of the game to start the ninth. In the previous 2 1/3 innings, the redshirt sophomore allowed just one hit with zero earned runs and four strikeouts. But he was questionably pulled for Nolan Crisp after walking Kalae Harrison, and the Aggies cruised to two runs in the ninth for its 17th win of the season.
An Aggie double scored Harrison and tied the game at five apiece. Cole Tate’s throwing error allowed another runner on base, and Crisp walked the subsequent batter to load the bases.
It was then that Ty Coleman, who was 1-for-3 on the evening, sent a ball to left-center field, as it bounced off the wall to give the Aggies their win.
Despite allowing zero earned runs in his previous six innings leading into Saturday, it’s been a troublesome season for Crisp. After today’s defeat, the righty has an ERA of 4.63.
Webb’s wishy start
Ryan Webb didn’t have his strongest outing against the Aggies. At times, he’d leave fastballs up and over the middle of the plate. His off-speed pitches would trail away too far to fool anyone into a swing and miss. But he did enough to get out of multiple jams and avoid a big inning for the Aggies, as he allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The opening inning was nice to Webb, as he faced just three batters and added his first of seven strikeouts. In the second, he added two more strikeouts but also his first two home runs of the season, giving the Aggies momentum and narrowing Georgia’s lead to 5-2.
An Aggie double and walk put Webb in an uncomfortable position early in the third. But his response, with a little luck, helped get him out of the inning unscathed.
Webb retired Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell for the first out of the third inning. The second came as Josh McAllister lost a shallow pop-up that tempted an Aggie runner to score before getting thrown out at the plate. Webb then struck out Hunter Coleman for the final out.
After a worry-free fourth inning, more troubles came for Webb in the fifth. He allowed three straight batters to reach base after a double, single and walk. However, only one run came across due to a fielder’s choice RBI for the second out and striking out Coleman for the third.
Webb’s day ended after striking out Logan Britt in the sixth. After entering Saturday with an ERA of 0.52, it rose to a still respectable 1.59 following the outing.
Strong start by top of order
Except for the eight- and nine-hole spots, Georgia associate head coach Scott Daeley stuck with Friday’s lineup for Saturday. It meant McAllister, Collins and Harber could rebound from their combined 1-for-13 outing in Game 1. Early on, they did.
A single by McAllister and walk by Collins gave Georgia an early opportunity to jump ahead of Texas A&M in the first. Collins and McAllister then advanced to second and third after a passed ball. Both easily scored after Harber’s double, his second of the season.
They were the only Bulldogs to reach base in the first, as Connor and Cole Tate stuck out with Riley King grounding out between.
Much like the opening inning, Georgia tacked on multiple runs in the second to take an early 5-0 lead and maintain its momentum.
Shane Marshall and Anderson advanced to second and first with one out in the second. McAllister followed with his fourth home run of the season to allow for the Bulldogs’ commanding 5-0 lead.
All nine Georgia batters reached base in Game 2. McAllister and Cole Tate finished going 2-for-5 at the plate, as Anderson finished a perfect 3-for-3.