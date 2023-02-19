Georgia won 10-3 over Jacksonville State in the second game of the baseball team’s opening weekend series against the Gamecocks.
The teams were locked in an evenly-contested matchup early in the afternoon. When the Bulldogs retired three consecutive batters in the top of the second inning, the Gamecocks responded in kind. When Jacksonville State jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the third, Georgia third baseman Parks Harber answered by launching a shot over the center field wall, tying the game once more.
“They threw the first punch again, like [they did] yesterday,” Harber said. “So it was important for us to punch back.”
The back-and-forth trend lasted until the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior pitcher Camden Lovrich, who had just entered the game, immediately allowed a double to Georgia’s graduate center fielder Ben Anderson. Lovrich followed that up by hitting three of the next five batters he faced, giving Georgia its first lead of the season. By the end of the frame, Georgia had seized a 5-3 lead, maintaining that advantage for the remainder of the matchup.
Georgia’s offense set a new season-high on Saturday. Harber was the clear standout from the lineup, recording a home run and a double in his four at-bats during the game. He also drove in three RBIs, bringing his total to four on the season.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth. He dropped a ball over the second baseman’s head for a double that drove in two more runs, and the first RBIs of his collegiate career, finishing the game with three.
The Gamecocks just couldn’t catch a break. An error by third baseman Brennen Norton allowed three Bulldogs to reach home and placed an exclamation point on Georgia’s offensive outing.
“[Condon’s] a freak,” Harber said. “I mean, we have to watch him take [batting practice], watch him every day. He’s a big leaguer, in my opinion, and it’s just a matter of time before he really gets going.”
On the defensive end, Georgia’s bullpen recovered nicely after a lackluster opening night.
Junior Liam Sullivan started the game for the Bulldogs, striking out a pair of Gamecocks and allowing three runs during his three innings on the mound.
In the top of the fourth, he was relieved by Leighton Finley, a freshman making his debut for the Bulldogs. Finley made an impact immediately, shutting the opposition out over his three innings in the game. Finley also struck out a pair of Gamecocks.
“That’s how you get your name called more often,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You go out there and you compete, and you throw strikes with good stuff.”
Finley wasn’t the only Georgia pitcher who made their debut. Freshman Kolten Smith entered the game in the top of the seventh inning, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. Georgia made its final pitching change of the night in the eighth inning, bringing in Pace Mercer to finish the game.
Mercer, a senior, was the third pitcher to make his debut for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Mercer also marked the 10th different pitcher that Georgia has used this season, after using six in the season opener. Not one Georgia player pitched in both games this series, and one new face is already confirmed to be making his debut on Sunday.
Blake Gillespie, another freshman pitcher, is expected to start for the Bulldogs when they end their first series of the season against the Gamecocks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Foley Field.