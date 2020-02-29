No. 4 Georgia baseball defeated No. 17 Georgia Tech 12-0 on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, clinching the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate series. Georgia, which is now 10-1 on the season, will go for the series sweep at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Wilcox pitches fire
Cole Wilcox was poised and confident in his third trip to the mound on Saturday.
The sophomore recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just three hits and no runs. Georgia Tech was stifled early and often, with Wilcox retiring 14 Yellow Jackets in a row through the fifth inning.
Georgia Tech presented a challenge to Wilcox in the sixth as Austin Wilhite and Luke Waddell reached first and third with no outs. Wilcox was able to get out of the jam unscathed and retired the next three batters in succession.
Wilcox gave up a two-out double to Jackson Webb in the seventh but got out of another scoreless inning after a Tres Gonzalez flyout to left field.
Consistency at the plate
Every batter in Georgia’s starting lineup on Saturday recorded at least one hit. Georgia batters finished with 10 hits, drew eight walks and had two hit by pitch, with the Bulldogs putting a runner on base in every inning but the sixth and eighth.
Georgia plated the game’s first run in the second after a Shane Marshall bunt brought home Cole Tate, who had reached on a double. Tucker Bradley’s leadoff home run brought the score to 2-0 in the third.
Garrett Blaylock’s double brought Bradley home once again in the fifth, and a Patrick Sullivan double plated Blaylock later in the inning, bringing the score to 4-0.
The Bulldogs had a massive ninth inning with Georgia Tech pitchers Jackson Finley and Ben King. Georgia plated its fifth run after Cam Shepherd made it home on a fielder’s choice. Chaney Rogers, Buddy Floyd and Ben Anderson were then all walked in succession with the bases loaded to put the game at 8-0. Shepherd hit a grand slam off King to put the score at 12-0.
Bradley’s rally continues
Bradley hit a home run for the second day in a row on Saturday, sailing Cort Roedig’s first pitch of the third just inside the right field foul pole for a 2-0 lead.
Bradley’s home run was his sixth of the year, which leads the Bulldogs. He’s also top in batting average, RBIs and stolen bases. He has safely reached base in all 11 games this season.
The redshirt junior is enjoying his time back on the diamond after being sidelined with a shoulder injury just three games into the 2019 season.
