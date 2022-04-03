Following an eight-run seventh inning, Georgia baseball finished a three game sweep of rival Florida with an 14-8 victory at Foley Field on Saturday afternoon. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Explosive 11 run finish
Nothing seemed to be working early on for the Bulldogs, who after scoring two first inning runs failed to record another run until the fifth inning. Georgia went into the final three frames needing to overcome a 6-3 deficit.
The seventh inning seemingly flipped a switch for Georgia as they put up eight runs in one inning to completely change the game.
“We talk about toughness, and it showed today because it was like two different games,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “We got down 6-1 and then we came back late with an eight-run inning.”
Connor Tate started the two-out rally with a single that scored two runs, after two walks and a single loaded the bases.
A sell-out crowd at Foley Field was already on its feet as the Bulldogs pulled ahead on two singles from Josuha McAllister and Parks Harber, but Garrett Blaylock’s three run home run on the next at-bat sent fans into a frenzy.
The rally would not finish quietly as Fernando Gonzalez hit a solo home run of his own to give Georgia an 11-6 lead through seven innings.
Florida attempted to crawl back into the game with a two-run home run in the eight inning, but the Bulldogs put the exclamation point on their late game fireworks, responding with a three-run home run from Connor Tate to extend Georgia’s lead to six. The home run capped an 11 run two inning stretch for the Bulldogs.
A shaky defensive outing
Despite an excellent offensive performance from the Bulldogs to close the game out, the game was far from a complete outing on all fronts.
The fifth inning featured an error from Blaylock on a hit out to right field that he misplayed and dropped, allowing two runs to score and the batter to advance to third. Before the error, Georgia pitcher Nolan Crisp had a solid outing, pitching 4 ⅓ innings allowing only two earned runs.
"Nolan Crisp was really good and gave us a solid start and we didn’t play well behind him,” Stricklin said. “We made three errors, and then we were able to overcome it. An example of that would be Garrett Blaylock. He should have made a catch, and it cost us two runs. He didn’t get upset, he came right back and hit a three-run home run. You have to be able to bounce back, and he did."
Georgia’s other two errors of the day came in the sixth inning from shortstop Cole Tate. The errors didn’t amount to any runs scored for the Gators, but still counted against the Bulldogs in the box score.
Sweep secured
After the eight-run seventh inning, Georgia turned to Jaden Woods on the mound to wrap up the series sweep. Woods recorded his second save of the season, striking out three batters in 1 ⅔ innings.
The sweep was Georgia’s second straight home sweep of Florida as they swept the Gators at Foley Field back in 2019. It was the Bulldogs first conference sweep of the season.
Georgia improved to 22-6 on the season with a 6-3 record in conference play. The Bulldogs will have a midweek game with Clemson in Clemson, South Carolina, before traveling to Colombia, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks.