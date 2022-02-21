Georgia baseball defeated Albany 9-1 in a game where the Bulldogs only had seven hits but showed tremendous plate discipline by drawing 12 walks.
“That was the key to our win today,” Stricklin said. “We didn’t have many hits but we scored runs because we got on base with the walks.”
Junior starting pitcher Dylan Ross pitched five excellent innings in his first career start for Georgia, only giving up four hits, one earned run and collecting six strikeouts.
“Exciting, it was the first time I’ve been in this type of crowd and I definitely enjoyed it.” said Ross.
The crowd of 1,821 fans certainly enjoyed Ross’s and Georgia’s performance as they completed the sweep against Albany to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Redshirt senior Josh McAllister led Georgia on offense with two hits and three RBIs while fellow senior Cory Acton drove in two RBIs as well.
Georgia led Albany for the entirety of the game today with graduate Cole Tate scoring from third in the first inning off of a passed ball.
In the third inning, Georgia was able to extend its lead to 3-0 after sophomore Fernando Gonzalez had a bases clearing two-run double down the right field line.
Georgia continued the scoring in the fifth inning with freshman Cole Wagner hitting his first career home run and Corey Acton hitting a 2-RBI double to increase the lead to 6-1.
Josh McAllister continued the theme of RBI doubles for Georgia as he hit a 3-RBI double down the left field line to increase the lead to 9-1.
Meanwhile, on the pitching side redshirt sophomore Davis Rokose relieved Ross and pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts and no walks. This was also Rokose’s debut for Georgia and he certainly impressed, going nine up nine down through the Albany lineup.
Georgia will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Foley Field to take on Wofford. First pitch is at 5 pm.