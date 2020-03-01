No. 4 Georgia baseball defeated No. 17 Georgia Tech 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, sweeping the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate series. Georgia is now 11-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Smith fizzles, Cannon booms
In relief of starter C.J. Smith, freshman Jonathan Cannon maintained his 0.00 season ERA on Sunday to close out Georgia’s sweep of the No. 17 Yellow Jackets.
With 11 1/3 innings of collegiate experience under his belt — 4 2/3 of which came in Sunday’s 9-3 victory — the 19-year-old has become a consistent asset in the Georgia bullpen.
Smith has been consistent this season as well, albeit less successful than the 3-0 Cannon. He pitched his third-straight start on Sunday, with his 4 1/3 innings against the Jackets matching his season average.
While head coach Scott Stricklin expects his pitchers to go deeper into games later in the season, Smith may be the exception. In 2019, he averaged slightly more than four innings per appearance. Command issues have persisted for Smith since his first start against Richmond on Feb. 16, and his two walks and two hit batters on Sunday bring his season totals to nine and four, respectively.
Key players excel
Tucker Bradley continues to dominate on the diamond in 2020, leading the team with .465 batting average and .860 slugging percentage.
Centerfielder Ben Anderson has proven himself similarly valuable. Anderson, along with Bradley, accounted for six of Georgia’s 10 hits on Sunday and four of its six RBIs. As Bradley has deservingly been the center of attention throughout the Bulldog’s 11-1 start, Anderson has quietly kept pace with his star teammate.
Exemplifying a true leadoff hitter, Anderson knows how to get on base. His team-leading 11 walks and 20 runs this season highlight how he gets the offensive gears turning and gives teammates further down in the lineup RBI opportunities.
Sunday was no different. Anderson’s RBI double to left field in the sixth inning gave Georgia a two-run cushion that was subsequently doubled by Bradley. Whether knocking in runs or scoring themselves, the duo had a hand in all five runs scored by Georgia in the team’s final three turns at the plate.
Coolray sells out
The latest installment of the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate series took place in three venues over the weekend. A home game for each team was followed by Sunday’s matchup at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the home ballpark of the MLB AAA Gwinnett Stripers.
Sold-out crowds watched Georgia’s sweep in all three locations, with attendance at Coolray reaching 10,299 fans, some of whom opened festivities with parking lot tailgates.
Although Stricklin lamented that Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, was unavailable for the rivalry series, he appreciated the abundance of Georgia faithful that still found their way to the neutral site series finale.
