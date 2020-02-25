The No. 4 Georgia baseball team defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 15-1 in their second meeting of the season on Tuesday at Foley Field. Georgia improved to 8-1 on the season and will turn its attention to an upcoming weekend series with No. 17 Georgia Tech. Here are observations from The Red & Black:
Heating up early
Cam Shepherd set the tone for the Bulldogs’ explosive first inning, sailing a two-run homer to center field that scored leadoff hitter Ben Anderson in his first at-bat of the day.
Anderson had reached base on his 10th hit of the season and remains at second on the team in hits. Shepherd’s home run was his second in 2020 after he notched his first against the Owls in the Bulldogs’ last midweek game on Feb. 19.
Tucker Bradley kept the rhythm going, responding with another home run and pushing Georgia’s lead up to 3-0 with no outs. Bradley’s fourth homer put him at the top of the roster in home runs with Garrett Blaylock. The redshirt junior has safely reached base in all nine games this season.
Kennesaw State starting pitcher Luke Torbert got out of the first without further damage but brought his pitch count up to 23 before leaving the mound.
"For whatever reason, I thought it was a little easier to see [Torbert's pitches] today," Shepherd said. "Whether his stuff wasn't as sharp as it was or the fact that we've seen him a few at-bats last week."
Owl-ch
Kennesaw State’s pitching staff was burned by the hot Georgia offense — particularly in the third inning.
Torbert allowed eight earned runs before being pulled after two innings of work and 68 pitches. The first five in Georgia’s lineup — Anderson, Shepherd, Bradley, Riley King and Garrett Blaylock — crossed home plate in the third before Torbert recorded an out.
The disastrous start forced the Owls to bring Brison Finney out of the bullpen, and Finney didn’t have much more luck. Shane Marshall doubled to left, scoring Cole Tate, and Anderson was walked shortly after.
Shepherd then brought in Marshall and Anderson with his second home run of the night. Shepherd’s three-run homer gave Georgia a 12-1 lead, with nine runs recorded in the third.
"With a guy on third, I was just trying to put a ball into the outfield to get the run in," Shepherd said. "Got under it and kind of put it out of here, so I'll take it."
After Georgia took out four players in its original starting lineup, newer Bulldogs had a chance to prove themselves at the plate. Redshirt junior Kaden Fowler, moving into left field for Bradley, hit the Bulldogs’ fourth home run of the game out to right field, putting the game at 13-1 in the sixth. Fowler’s first career homer at Georgia came in just his second plate appearance.
Marshall scored on a wild pitch from Kennesaw State’s Ty Butler in the seventh, and Butler went on to walk in a run later in the inning.
Keeping Kennesaw State quiet
Garrett Brown grew comfortable in his second start on the mound.
The redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher silenced Kennesaw State’s batters, going a career-high five innings allowing three hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts, another career high.
"We were hoping [Brown] was going to take that midweek starting position, and he's taken it and given us two great starts," head coach Scott Stricklin said.
The Bulldogs’ bullpen continued to hold the Owls at the plate. Relievers Logan Moody, Brandon Smith, Cain Tatum and Michael Polk kept Kennesaw State to three hits for the remainder of the game.
