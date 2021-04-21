Georgia baseball extended Clemson’s losing streak to seven with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth by Parks Harber to win 8-7 on Tuesday night. The win brings the Bulldogs to 24-12 on the season. Georgia will face off against Missouri on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET to begin their weekend series. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Scoring on home runs
It was a home run-ridden game at Foley as Georgia scored six of its eight runs on home runs.
Georgia catcher Corey Collins accounted for the first score of the night with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Clemson pitcher Rob Hughes walked Joshua McAllister earlier in the inning for the second run.
Collins’ ball was measured as traveling 441 feet, hitting a tree in right field, while the right-field foul pole is measured at 314 feet from home plate.
“[Collins] is a force to be reckoned with, there’s no question about it,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “That ball was crushed, and that gave us the early lead and really got us going.”
McAllister struck next with a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bulldogs their second lead of the night. Riley King followed with another solo home run in the next inning to put Georgia up by two runs.
After Clemson grabbed the two-run lead by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, Cole Tate responded in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run to tie up the game.
Harber said that Tate’s “bomb” helped the team in their fight to even the game after a high-scoring seventh inning for the Tigers.
Collins and right fielder Connor Tate are tied for the home run team leader at eight each.
Stricklin attributed Collins’ recent success to his more consistent defensive play. Stricklin said the added adrenaline likely leads to more success at the plate.
Clemson also recorded one home run in the top of the fourth, a solo shot by Davis Sharpe that tied the game at two runs apiece early.
Georgia pitching falls apart in the seventh
Six innings of solid pitching for the Bulldogs did not translate into the seventh.
Throughout the first six innings, Georgia used four pitchers who only allowed a total of two runs and five hits.
To begin the seventh, Nolan Crisp was replaced by freshman Collin Caldwell. He hit the first batter he faced, then walked the second, placing a runner in scoring position with no outs recorded.
Clemson’s Kier Meredith hit an RBI single for the first run of the inning, and another single by Caden Grice scored the second run to tie the game at 4-4.
This run ended Caldwell’s day, only recording one out after facing five batters but allowing two hits and three runs.
Michael Polk took the mound with one out, and allowed two more runs to score on a series of hits and walks before a Clemson strikeout retired the side.
“Just one of those nightmare innings,” Stricklin said. “It happens, but all of the sudden we go up 4-2 feeling really good, and then we’re down 6-4.”
Clemson’s entire batting order stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh. Four of its seven total runs were scored in the one inning.
Redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua recorded the win after pitching the last two innings. He allowed the game-tying run to score in the top of the ninth inning, but forced a double play immediately after, ending the Tigers’ night on offense.
Pasqua said that he is able to recover from allowing an important run by keeping the same mindset for each pitch.
“The outcome of the play really doesn't matter to the preparation and the routine before each pitch,” Pasqua said. “The outcome shouldn’t affect how I’m doing if I’m going according to the game plan that we have.”
Resilience leads to another walk-off
Outside of Clemson’s first run of the evening, Georgia responded with another run within a single inning. Georgia was able to respond for the final time in the bottom of the ninth inning as Harber hit a walk-off double to win the game.
Stricklin attributed Tuesday’s win to his team’s resilience in big positions.
“When [Clemson] scored the four runs and went up 6-4, our dugout still had some energy,” Stricklin said. “We had three innings left, and we were talking about winning the last three innings. Our guys had some great at-bats going down the stretch.”
Harber entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch hitter for Chaney Rogers. In the bottom of the ninth, he was put in a position to score the game-winning run — and delivered.
This is not the first time that Harber has scored a walk-off for the Bulldogs. He recorded his first career walk-off hit on March 23 against Kennesaw State with a home run in the ninth.
The freshman said that his experience in big positions has assisted in his ability to stay calm at the plate when the game is on the line.
“Having 70 or 80 at-bats under my belt is huge for situations like that, in high-leverage situations that I’ve had success at, and I’ve also failed at,” Harber said. “Being in that situation a few times this year has definitely helped … tonight.”