To close out its three-game series against Gardner-Webb, Georgia baseball unloaded 17 runs to the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ three. Georgia has now won both of its weekend series to start 2021 and sits at 7-1 on the year. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Blaylock’s big bat
It took just one inning for Georgia’s bats to warm up Sunday. After a three-up, three-down first, Georgia began to take advantage of what head coach Scott Stricklin considered a reduced Gardner-Webb bullpen.
Georgia’s 17-run performance began from an unlikely source: senior Garrett Blaylock. The third baseman returned to the lineup for Game 2 Saturday after he’d lost his starting job with two errors in Georgia’s opening day loss. Entering today, Blaylock was hitless in 10 total at-bats.
“We talked to him before the game about being more aggressive today,” Stricklin said in a virtual postgame press conference. “And he was.”
With junior Connor Tate on base in the second inning, Blaylock knocked a two-run home run off the right-field scoreboard. It was all Georgia could produce in the second, but it predicted how the rest of the series-closer would go.
The Bulldogs scored between one and five runs in five of their final six trips to the plate. Nine different batters got a hit Sunday, six of whom had two or more hits on the day.
Blaylock wasn’t finished either. With two on, two out and two RBIs already in the bag for Georgia in the sixth inning, the junior secured his second hit of both the game and the season — a three-RBI home run to put Georgia ahead 12-2.
“I feel like I’m swinging at good pitches, swinging early, and obviously it worked out a little bit today,” Blaylock said after the game. “I finally have a batting average now other than strikeouts.”
Tate on top
Redshirt junior Connor Tate’s 0-for-8 start to the Gardner-Webb series pushed his batting average down to a still-impressive .375 mark. But he’s leaving the weekend batting .483, which puts him ahead of freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez as Georgia’s leader.
Tate went 5-for-5 on Sunday, all singles, to continue his trend of hitting for contact and then getting across the plate. His five RBIs — one shy of Blaylock — and two runs account for nearly half of Georgia’s sky-high production.
“Connor has always been able to swing it, [his twin brother] Cole too. It’s always there,” Blaylock said. “I think something with them too is they hit early, and I think that helps them tremendously. They’re not getting into deep counts, and even when they do, they’ve got really good hands and a really good feel for the zone.”
Senior Cole Tate left the game Sunday after a minor injury in the first inning. He went 3-for-8 this weekend with two RBIs to keep his average at .380. Stricklin said he could be back by mid-week depending on how he feels.
Pitching by committee
Once again, Georgia’s freshman pitchers hit the spotlight. Jaden Woods made his second start of 2021, putting up a performance similar to his Feb. 20 appearance against Evansville.
Woods went four innings, striking out three of Gardner-Webb’s first seven batters with an electric fastball. A solo home run in the third, and a poor sequence in the fourth featuring a balk, a wild pitch and an RBI double ended his afternoon.
“I thought he was really good early,” Stricklin said. “[He] threw a couple good breaking balls, which is encouraging, and that’s the thing he’s still working on. Once that comes together and he gets a true three-pitch mix … he’s going to be very, very good.”
Georgia’s pitchers continued their trend of keeping runs low despite consistent walks. Gardner-Webb secured three runs off nine hits and seven free bases, leaving 12 men on base.
Liam Sullivan and Hank Bearden, both freshman, followed Woods as part of Georgia’s five-pitcher outing. Sullivan pitched an up-and-down two innings. After striking out two in the fifth, he ended up loading the bases with three walks in the sixth. He kept his head, ultimately striking out the side to keep Georgia cruising and secure his first collegiate win.
“It’s nice to get out there and get experience from these games, kind of get the first-game jitters out of the way,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s really helped all of our freshman staff.”
Bearden allowed three hits and no earned runs in one inning of relief, and he and closer Nolan Crisp were the only pitchers without a walk today.
Despite a few sticky situations for Woods and Sullivan, Stricklin thinks the adversity can only help his young pitching staff ahead of conference play.
“It’s also not a bad thing to see these guys struggle a little bit because they have to fight their way out it,” Stricklin said. “And if everything’s really easy, it’s cosmetic for masking what’s going to happen later on. Because when we get in the league, it’s not going to be easy.”