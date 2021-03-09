Georgia baseball defeated Georgia Southern 5-2 on Tuesday night at J.I. Clements Stadium. The Bulldogs now hold a 10-3 record after beating the Eagles for the first time since 2019. Georgia will continue its season Friday against Lipscomb at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Cannon’s return to rotation
Sophomore Jonathon Cannon made his season debut on Tuesday against Georgia Southern after recently recovering from mononucleosis. Head coach Scott Stricklin allowed Cannon to pitch two innings on the night.
Despite throwing excess balls in the first inning, Cannon had a successful return to the mound for the 2021 season.
Cannon allowed one hit and struck out one batter through 20 pitches in the first inning. He threw three strikes in a row to force the first batter he faced to pop out to first baseman Chaney Rogers.
His second inning proved to be more efficient, throwing only eight pitches. It took four pitches for the Eagles’ Christian Avant to pop out to center fielder Ben Anderson for the first out in the bottom of the second.
Jaylen Paden reached first base on a ground ball to center field, but Georgia Southern’s Jarrett Brown promptly hit a line drive directly to third baseman Garrett Blaylock, and Paden was thrown out at first.
Cannon faced seven batters and gave up two hits and no walks. Eighteen of his 28 total pitches were strikes.
Cannon was named a Freshman All-American after going 3-0 and holding batters to a .111 batting average through five relief appearances in the 2020 season. He was also named to the Preseason All-American third team.
Success at the plate
The Bulldogs had a successful night on offense, scoring five runs over 13 hits. Every batter in the Georgia lineup produced either a hit or RBI.
Garrett Blaylock was the only batter to not produce a hit on the night, but had an RBI in the fifth inning with a ground ball to Eagles’ Paden, driving in Corey Collins.
Through the first six, the Bulldogs had a base runner on in each inning. They saw two more base runners in the eighth inning to make a total of seven innings with batters reaching the base at least once.
Ben Anderson and Collins were responsible for six of the 13 total hits on Tuesday night. Both batters went 3-for-5, and Collins had two RBIs.
Though the Bulldogs slowed down in the seventh inning with their first inning of only three batters, they still produced five runs, scoring in four different innings.
Georgia’s win can be partially attributed to its five leadoff hits on the night.
In all four of Georgia’s scoring innings, there was a leadoff hit to begin the inning. The Bulldogs also had a leadoff batter reach the bases in the second inning when an error by Brown allowed Riley King to reach first.
Late rally falls short
The Eagles’ inferiority at the plate throughout the first eight innings did not stop them from rallying late in the bottom of the ninth.
Entering the ninth inning, Georgia Southern had scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Avant scored on Brown’s groundout to Cole Tate.
Freshman Will Pearson entered the game in the bottom of the eighth, where he faced three batters for three outs.
Paden was the first batter Pearson faced in the bottom of the ninth, quickly striking out for the first out of the inning. Brown reached first base on a single to right field, then J.P. Tighe, pinch hitter for Matt Anderson, entered the game and struck out swinging.
With two outs and only one base runner, Parker Biederer singled to second base where Kameron Guidry was unable to pull off the out. Mason McWhorter was then intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs.
Following a mound visit, Fernando Gonzalez collected the third out with a caught pop up by Austin Thompson. Pearson threw 24 total pitches through two innings.