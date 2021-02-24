Georgia baseball defeated Georgia State 6-2 at the Georgia State Baseball Complex on Wednesday. It’s the Bulldogs’ fourth straight win of the season, improving their record to 4-1. Georgia will continue its season Friday to start a four-game series against Gardner-Webb at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Steady throughout at the plate
Georgia’s scoring began early with two runs in the first inning and another in the third. After a single by Cole Tate, designated hitter Corey Collins sent a two-run home run over the center-field wall for an early Georgia lead it would never lose.
With only two home runs and three doubles entering Wednesday, the Bulldogs haven’t shown much power in their lineup. Collins is responsible for two of Georgia’s four home runs and resumed his place in the three spot against the Panthers.
Tate and Collins again reached base in the third, both on singles. Collins’ single advanced Cole Tate to third, allowing him to take advantage of a wild pitch for Georgia’s third run of the contest.
Riley King scored Connor Tate in during the six with a groundout to shortstop, extending Georgia’s lead to three.
Georgia scored its final two runs of the afternoon off of a two-run home run in the ninth by King, which was his first since the 2019 season.
Entering Wednesday, King had Georgia’s lowest batting average at .077. It had been a troubling trend for the redshirt senior, as his batting average in the shortened 2020 season was .203.
Little trouble for Darryn Pasqua
As Ben Harris’ relief, right-handed pitcher Darryn Pasqua got out of the fourth after a single, double play and strikeout.
Pasqua continued to face just three batters in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to end his afternoon with 43 pitches thrown in four complete innings. The right-hander didn’t allow any hits and walked none to go with five strikeouts.
Pasqua’s five strikeouts are second only his seven during Georgia’s 20-inning, 3-2 victory against Clemson during the 2019 season.
With Pasqua’s performance against the Panthers, the redshirt junior has already surpassed his 2020 season total of 4 2/3 innings, now at six.
Solid start, uneven finish on the mound
If anything is clear after opening weekend, it’s that the Bulldogs have more than enough left-handed pitchers. The results against Evansville were mixed, as Georgia finished the four-game series with 30 strikeouts and 20 walks.
All four starters were left-handers, and Harris made it five straight by starting against Georgia State.
Harris opened his first-career start with five strikeouts through two innings, but three of his four walks came in the third. A passed ball, wild pitch and sac fly later, and the Panthers had their first run of the game without ever recording a hit.
Harris’ day ended following 63 pitches in three complete innings. He had six strikeouts, four walks and zero earned runs.
Nolan Crisp and Jack Gowen handled pitching duties for Georgia in the eighth and ninth innings.
Crisp, a transfer from Florida, allowed two earned runs and three hits in his first appearance for Georgia. His outing against the Panthers was nearly as rough as he gave up one earned run and hit a batter in the eighth.
Gowen added two strikeouts in the ninth to give Georgia 13 total against Georgia State.