The Georgia baseball team defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 3-2 at Foley Field with a walk-off hit by Connor Tate in the 12th inning. The Bulldogs swept the weekend series against the Bisons, and will return to action against Wofford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Two pitchers, eight scoreless innings
Sophomore Jonathon Cannon and freshman Jaden Woods threw eight scoreless innings for the Bulldogs and allowed one-hit on Sunday afternoon.
Cannon recorded his second start of the season on Sunday. He remained on a pitch count as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Cannon threw four innings on the day, three of which were perfect. Lipscomb never reached base in the first three innings, going three up, three down each time.
The Bisons’ recorded their first hit of the day in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff double to right-center field by Lipscomb’s hit leader Haddon Adams. Lipscomb did not produce on its only hit through four, as the Bulldogs recorded three consecutive outs to strand Adams on base.
Cannon faced 13 total batters through four innings, striking out four and only allowing one batter to reach base. He has thrown six total innings this season and has allowed no runs to score.
“[Cannon] was fatigued at Georgia Southern. He was ready to come out after the second. Today, he wanted to go back out and that was a good sign,” said head coach Scott Stricklin.
Woods entered the game in the top of the fifth to relieve Cannon. He threw four scoreless innings and allowed no hits.
He faced 14 batters and struck out five. One walk in the top of the sixth inning and another in the top of the ninth were the only runners that reached base by Woods.
After walking Lipscomb’s Brian Moore in the top of the ninth, Woods was replaced by freshman Liam Sullivan.
Ninth-inning pressure
With only three outs left for the Bulldogs to clinch the series sweep, Sullivan entered the game and allowed two runs to score, tying the game 2-2. Sullivan walked Lipscomb’s Brian Moore and Adams, and both runners advanced on Carter Smith’s groundout to third baseman Parks Harber.
Moore scored on Chris Bashlor’s sacrifice fly to left field, and Adams scored on Malik Williams' single.
Sullivan was replaced by junior Jack Gowen after throwing one inning, facing six batters and allowed the Bisons to tie the game.The game went on to three extra innings after Georgia was unable to produce a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Lipscomb’s two runs in the top of the ninth ended their 26-inning scoreless streak.
“It would have been a tough loss. We had it in control, we had a chance to extend the lead, but we didn't do it,” Stricklin said. “We made some mistakes that almost came back to bite us. It's a lot more fun to learn from your mistakes when you still win, and that’s what we did today.”
Georgia’s unconventional scoring
The Bulldogs recorded three runs on the day, scoring one in three separate innings.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Corey Collins hit a leadoff double to deep left field, and eventually reached home after Georgia challenged an umpire’s call.
Collins advanced to third base on Harber’s ground out to Lipscomb third baseman Carter Smith. With two outs and Collins in scoring position, redshirt junior Josh McAllister hit a hard ground ball to third baseman Smith, and was called out at first base on a close call to end the inning.
After a Georgia challenge, instant replay showed that Lipscomb first baseman Williams’ foot was off the base and the call was reversed. McAllister earned a hit and an RBI as Collins reached home for the first run of the game.
“It is tough right now to overturn anything because we only have two cameras. When we get into SEC play we’re going to have four, sometimes five cameras,” Stricklin said. “We all saw his foot was well off the base.”
In the fifth inning, Lipscomb starting pitcher Logan Van Treek allowed Shane Marshall to single, walked Ben Anderson and hit Corey Collins to load the bases.
Van Treek then hit Connor Tate in the foot, the second batter in a row to be hit by a pitch, allowing the Bulldogs’ second run to score. Tate earned his first RBI of the game with the play.
In the bottom of the 12th, Lipscomb pitcher Noah Thompson intentionally walked Corey Collins to face Connor Tate. Tate said the intentional walk motivated him to finish the game.
Tate earned his second RBI of the afternoon on a walk-off hit to left field as Ben Anderson reached home from second base.