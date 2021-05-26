Eighth-seed Georgia baseball defeated ninth-seed LSU 4-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the second round of the tournament and will face top-ranked Arkansas on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST.
Pitching tenacity fuels Bulldogs
In Georgia's biggest game of the season, its pitching pool turned in one of the most dominant performances of the 2021 campaign. And like much of the year, freshmen arms were called on to step up in the spotlight.
Luke Wagner started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits. That one run, the Tigers’ lone of the night, crossed in the first inning when Wagner squirmed out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam with a double play and subsequent strikeout.
Finishing the inning down only one gave Wagner and the rest of the bench a spark to execute in the bottom of the inning and then throughout the game.
Woods entered in the fourth and matched Wagner’s tenacity with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of his own and did not allow a single LSU batter to reach base. Woods remained true to the fastball-dominant strategy that led him to earn 2021 SEC All-Freshman honors.
Thanks to the freshmen tandem, Georgia maintained a three-run lead heading into the eighth inning.
“I just went into the outing wanting to throw strikes. Nothing too major and nothing too little,” Woods said. “I felt very comfortable out there. I saw it just as any other game, just like I go into every game, throwing strikes. That’s pretty much it because I feel if you don’t throw strikes, then you’re not going to get any progression from your team.”
Despite a few nervy moments against the Tigers’ top four hitters, Ben Harris escaped the eighth inning allowing no runs while utilizing a 94 mph fastball. Jack Gowen made quick work of the LSU batters in the ninth inning, setting them down in order while flashing 98 mph on the gun.
“It was all about the pitching today,” Stricklin said. “We made the plays when we needed to ... it was just a huge win for our program.”
Early offensive statement proves enough
Despite that added pressure associated with playing in the SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs’ bats, led by veterans Ben Anderson and Chaney Rogers, responded to an early LSU lead in the bottom of the first.
Entering their half of the inning, Georgia was down one run but quickly rebounded with a leadoff double from Anderson. Cole Tate followed with a single, and Corey Collins walked two batters later to load the bases.
A fielder’s choice ground ball to third by Riley King scored the Bulldogs’ first run. Garrett Blaylock walked to force in another that gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. Then, Chaney Rogers stepped to the plate and split the right-center gap with a double to clear the bases and bring the score to 4-1.
“We knew what we had to do, loaded the bases up, and I just got a good swing on the ball,” Rogers said. “Anything can happen in baseball, and it’s pretty cool to see. It was honestly a do-or-die game for us, and we came out in the first inning and punched them in the mouth.”
Rogers, a senior, credits the team’s more experienced players with a unique ability to cultivate a scrappy style of play.
“We just have leadership and a bunch of older guys that want to be out there, and no matter what happens we have each other’s back,” Rogers said. “I think that’s one of the biggest parts of our team.”
The offense hopes to continue its production against a robust Razorback staff, but with no off day, the ability for batters to adjust quickly to new pitching is vital to offensive production.
For Rogers, he is up for the challenge, even if he and his teammates are up against the country’s best.
“I like being able to play back-to-back days. I think that helps our lineup a little bit more,” Rogers said. “Arkansas is a great team. We played them really well in Fayetteville, and that was just an awesome series, I don’t think I’ve ever had that much fun playing baseball, and we just want to keep playing them tough.”
NCAA playoff hopes brighten
With Tuesday night’s win, Georgia checked off two of its late-season goals.
The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the SEC tournament, but perhaps more importantly, strengthened their case for an NCAA Tournament berth, a bid that looked increasingly unattainable with a loss to the Tigers.
Heading into the first round in Hoover, head coach Scott Stricklin and his team realized the significance of this game on his squad’s chance of reaching the end-of-year classic. Call it a must-win or play-in, either way, Georgia got the job done.
“I thought it was a gutsy win by our kids,” Stricklin said. “The pitchers were unbelievable. Luke Wagner gave us exactly what we needed in a quality start, and getting through that top-of-the-lineup is really difficult. [LSU’s] one through four hitters are as good as you’ll see in the country, and that was our biggest concern.”
Georgia was ranked eighth in the SEC heading into tournament play, a position that left them outside of the NCAA’s national seeds, and on the fence of whether or not their strength of schedule could carry them into the NCAA Tournament in the event of a loss.
Georgia was ranked 41st in the RPI compared to the Tigers at 21st.
“I think we’re absolutely in [NCAAs],” Stricklin said. “I had said before that this was virtually a play-in game, with us and LSU who have the same [SEC] record. The SEC is the best conference in the country and you can’t argue that. We should be the most represented conference in the NCAA Tournament.”
Georgia’s first-round efforts have landed them a second-round date with No. 1 Arkansas, a team that took two of three from the Bulldogs in a weekend series earlier this May.
A win tomorrow against Arkansas would go even further to solidify Georgia’s hopes of securing an at-large bid to NCAA Regionals. That being said, it’s up to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee to decide Georgia’s end-of-season fate, but any further wins in the SEC bracket will surely sway that decision.