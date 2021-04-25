The Georgia baseball team beat SEC East rival Missouri 9-4 on Sunday to clinch its third straight series win in conference play. The win brings the Bulldogs to 26-13 on the season and 9-9 in SEC play. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Early scoring
Senior Chaney Rogers led the way for Georgia in Game 3 of the away series in Missouri. Rogers went 2-for-4 on the day with two doubles and a career-high four RBIs. Redshirt Junior Connor Tate also tallied two hits and racked up three RBIs.
The Bulldogs brought eight batters to the plate in a four-run first inning. Ben Anderson started the inning off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rogers fell behind in the count and it looked as if Georgia might blow a golden opportunity.
Rogers battled back and hit a base-clearing double to right field plating three runs. The Bulldogs would exit the first leading the Tigers 4-0. Head coach Scott Stricklin knew how important that hit was early in the series-deciding game.
“Chaney had a great weekend,” Stricklin said. “It looked like we were going to put up a big number in the first, and then there are two outs and we only had one run. Chaney falls behind in the count, and then he comes through with a three-run double.”
After a wild pitch plated the first run of the game for Missouri in the bottom of the second, the score was 4-1. Tate responded immediately to the Tigers’ first run with a home run in the top of the third.
The Bulldogs’ fifth run of the day was Tate’s ninth home run of the year and extended his on-base streak to 19 games as he continues to stay hot through SEC play.
Collective efforts on the mound
Georgia also found success on the mound on Sunday afternoon. Luke Wagner started the game and went two innings before back-to-back singles forced Georgia into the bullpen in the third.
Following Wagner was a trio of Georgia relievers. Michael Polk was the first out of the pen for the Bulldogs, pitching two scoreless innings before handing the ball off to freshman Jaden Woods.
Woods was the highlight of the game on the mound for Georgia. The young reliever went four innings, giving up only one run and striking out three. Stricklin said his outing was outstanding, giving Georgia the space it needed to build a late-game lead.
Junior Jack Gowen closed out the game for the Bulldogs in the ninth inning.
Sixth inning seals Game 3
With the bullpen holding Missouri at bay, Georgia pounced in the sixth inning to really take control of the contest.
Redshirt senior Riley King doubled to start the inning and scored on the following at-bat as Rogers doubled for the second time on the day. After a Parks Harber fly out and two straight walks, the Bulldogs found themselves with the bases loaded yet again.
With two outs, freshman Corey Collins drew a four-pitch walk to plate the second run of the inning. Tate then singled to give the Bulldogs their third and fourth runs in the inning. Georgia led 9-3 heading into the seventh. Stricklin was proud of how his team closed out the series despite wanting more from them over the weekend.
"I didn't think we played very well this weekend and to win an SEC series on the road says a lot about our team,” Stricklin said.“Connor Tate, Chaney Rogers had a few big hits today, and we found a way to win.”