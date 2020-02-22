It wasn’t easy, but the No. 5 Georgia baseball team defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 5-4 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Taking care of business late
Tucker Bradley has been Georgia’s most reliable hitter this season. He delivered when it mattered most in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 12th, Bradley hit a walk-off home run to right-center field.
It was the Bulldogs’ first walk-off home run since Cam Shepherd’s home run in the 2019 SEC tournament against Texas A&M.
Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Shepherd tied the game when he scored on Riley King’s fielder’s choice.
Georgia relief pitcher Ryan Webb gave up the lead in the 10th inning when he allowed a double to left field. It was the second inning in a row Webb had to manage a runner on third with one out. He escaped the ninth-inning jam with two forced fly outs.
Well before the extra-inning drama, the Bulldogs seemed destined for a quick loss. They trailed 3-0 until King’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Another sacrifice fly in the seventh brought the game to within one. Freshman Buddy Floyd, who only had two at-bats before Saturday, evened the score with a single to left field.
Wilcox struggles with the long ball
Santa Clara found its groove against Georgia. One day after Emerson Hancock allowed just two hits in a 9-0 Georgia win, starting pitcher Cole Wilcox gave up three runs in his first five innings.
Right fielder Matt Jew started the Broncos’ scoring in the second inning with a solo home run into the left field trees. Designated hitter Eamonn Lance launched another solo home run into the same trees on Wilcox’s first pitch of the fifth inning.
Saturday’s game was Wilcox’s second start of the season. The sophomore allowed one run and five hits against Richmond on Feb. 15.
Another slow start on offense for Georgia
Georgia’s bats were slow to wake up. Saturday’s anemic start came after a game in which they didn’t fully get going until a five-run seventh inning on Friday.
Georgia’s early woes at the plate continued regardless of who was on the mound.
The Broncos replaced starting pitcher Russell Grant with Locke Bernhardt after two innings. Short outings have been a strategy so far this season for Santa Clara. Other than Matthew McGarry’s five-inning start on Friday, the Broncos haven’t had a starter go more than three innings this season.
Other notes
- Center fielder Randon Jernigan returned to the starting lineup for the first time this season after receiving his first at-bat on Friday. He had a broken index finger.
- Saturday’s game marked Georgia’s longest since its 20-inning win over Clemson on April 16, 2019. That game was the longest in program history.
