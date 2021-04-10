Georgia baseball defeated top-ranked Vanderbilt by a score of 9-1 to take the series win on Saturday. The win pushes the Bulldogs to 20-11 on the season and is their first series win over a top-ranked opponent since 1993. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Season-best day for Cannon
Vanderbilt entered the weekend with two of the more dominant pitchers in college baseball. Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter came into the series a combined 14-0 in 14 starts with an 0.64 ERA. Despite this elite resume, the Commodores staff seemed second-best over the weekend.
Georgia’s starting pitcher for Game 3 was sophomore Jonathan Cannon. Cannon pitched seven shutout innings allowing five hits, no walks and striking out nine. The win brings Cannon to 2-2 on the season. Head coach Scott Stricklin knew the Bulldogs would need outings like these to beat Vanderbilt and potentially change the course of the season.
“We looked at this series and turning the page,” Stricklin said. “We wanted to come in here and be ready to fight and battle and do everything we can do to win this series.”
Cannon’s success came early, as he struck out two of three batters in the bottom of the first and gave the Bulldogs early momentum heading into the next frame.
Connor Tate led the top of the second with a base hit, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. After a bunt moved Tate into scoring position, freshman Parks Harber was able to bring Tate home with a single of his own. The Bulldogs took the lead 1-0.
Cannon was stellar with the lead, allowing only three hits until the fifth inning and the Bulldogs to build a healthy lead.
Georgia’s early-built lead
With Cannon controlling the game from the mound, it was time for Georgia’s offense to give him some run support.
The fourth inning was crucial to the series win as the Bulldogs came to life at the plate. Freshman Corey Collins started the inning with a leadoff walk before Connor Tate added to his day with a two-run home run.
The home run was Tate’s third of the series and eighth of the season, and most importantly, it marked the end of Vanderbilt starter Patrick Reilly’s day.
With Reilly out, the Bulldogs blitzed Vanderbilt’s bullpen with ease. A Garret Blaylock double followed by a Riley King single gave Georgia a 4-0 lead. Blaylock’s double extended his hit streak to eight games, the best of his career.
Closing it out late
Vanderbilt finally responded in the fifth inning with back-to-back singles to put pressure on Cannon at the mound.
Cannon responded emphatically, drawing a sacrifice fly to get the first out of the inning and then striking out the final two hitters to put an end to any momentum the Commodores had brewing. Stricklin knew just how important those strikeouts were.
“He was outstanding and gave us the momentum,” Stricklin said. “The fifth inning with two on, and he gets two strikeouts and that drained their momentum."
After a few scoreless innings, Georgia decided to reignite the fire in the eighth. After a Ben Anderson walk, the Bulldogs clutched up with two outs. Back-to-back doubles by Connor Tate and Blaylock led to two more runs to put Georgia ahead 6-0.
Vanderbilt finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth but a three-run ninth for the Bulldogs was more than enough to regain momentum. Georgia finished with a 9-1 victory and an important series win in SEC play.
The Bulldogs will play Georgia State on April 13 at Foley field for the start of a five-game homestand. The game is set to start at 5 p.m.