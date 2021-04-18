The Bulldogs move to 23-12 on the season and 7-8 in conference play. Georgia’s next game, against Clemson, is set for Tuesday at Foley Field at 7 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Wagner fights though stressful innings
Georgia’s starter Luke Wagner allowed a single and a walk in the top of the first inning after retiring the first batter of the game. After a mound visit from pitching coach Sean Kenny, Wagner rebounded to sit down the next two batters, one by strikeout.
Wagner threw only 2 2/3 innings, but during that time allowed four earned runs on four hits. Both the first and third inning saw Wildcat hitters reach base, but the stress-free second featured two strikeouts from the freshman southpaw.
“Luke Wagner is doing a good job too,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “He wasn’t great today, and he’s the first guy to admit that. He’s such a competitor, and he’s doing a good job of getting through the order.”
Kentucky was able to break through in the third inning with a rally of its own. Alonzo Rubalcaba led off the inning with a single, and after two subsequent outs, Wagner allowed another single to John Rhodes. Wagner followed Rhodes with a walk to Kentucky’s clean-up hitter Coltyn Kessler, that loaded the bases.
Kentucky’s Oraj Anu followed with a line drive into right field that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double and scored two runners. That was the end of the line for Wagner, who was relieved by Liam Sullivan after recording only two outs in the inning.
The remaining two runners scored off a single from Jacob Plastiak and were attributed to Wagner.
Georgia’s offensive outburst
Georgia scored in seven of the eight innings it batted in, and finished with 17 runs and 18 hits.
The onslaught began in the second inning when freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez launched a ball over the left field wall for a three-run home run, the first of his college career. Gonzalez’s blast scored Riley King and Chaney Rogers who reached base with singles earlier in the inning.
“[With an 0-2 count], you’re not really thinking about a home run right now, it’s about fighting and not letting the pitcher beat you,” Gonzalez said. “But it was a good at-bat and a good game, and I was able to get [a home run] finally.”
The Bulldogs’ bats didn’t cool down. In the bottom of the third inning, Georgia sent nine batters to the plate and put up five more runs, responding to the four that Kentucky plated in the top half of the third. Kentucky starter Zack Lee was pulled after the first two batters.
Corey Collins began the inning by splitting the right-center gap for a double. Connor Tate followed with a single, giving Georgia runners on second and third with no outs. Later in the inning, Rogers’ two-out single drove in Collins. Gonzalez then continued his hot day at the plate with a single to left.
Still, the Bulldogs were relentless as the plate. Ben Anderson dumped a triple into shallow left field that found the ground after Anu and shortstop Ryan Ritter collided while attempting to make the catch. Josh McAllister topped the five-run fifth with another RBI single, bringing the score to 8-4.
“I think it’s about confidence,” Stricklin said. “Our kids showed a lot of fight and a lot of resolve when we went to Vanderbilt, and then all of a sudden, you start believing we are pretty good. … I’m happy to see us bounce back [after Friday’s loss], and I think that’s the sign of a pretty tough team.”
Georgia’s lineup extended its production for the entirety of the game. A two-run fourth gave the Bulldogs a comfortable lead, and single runs in the fifth and sixth innings essentially put the game out of reach for Kentucky.
Five more runs in the bottom of the eighth capped a very successful day in the batter’s box for the Bulldogs.
Georgia bullpen locks down win
Six pitchers saw action out of the Georgia bullpen after Wagner departed in the third inning. Georgia’s pen allowed only one run over six and 2/3 innings and collectively racked up nine strikeouts.
“The formula is working on that bullpen day, the kitchen sink day,” Stricklin said. “The bullpen is doing their job, and we threw seven different guys today and everybody contributed.”
Sullivan took over in the third and went only one out, navigating Georgia out of a half-inning where Kentucky scored four of its six runs.
Will Pearson handled the fourth and fifth, giving up just two hits and the squad’s lone run. Nolan Crisp went 2/3 of an inning, striking out one. Freshman Jaden Woods, who gained experience as a starter earlier in the season, entered in the sixth with two outs and runners on first a third, Kentucky’s largest threat since the third inning.
Utilizing a fastball that settled in the low-90s, Woods left the inning unscathed and struck out four of the seven batters he faced in his 2 1/3 innings.
“I feel a lot looser on the mound,” Woods said. “With the run support that I had today, I could really perfect my pitches. And I feel like [this weekend’s series] is the biggest momentum we’ve had all season. With that being said we just have to continue to become hungrier.”
Freshman Max DeJong entered in the ninth and recorded two of the final three outs. After several Kentucky runners reached base, junior Jack Gowen entered to mop up the final out of a dominant bullpen performance.