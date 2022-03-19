Georgia baseball improved to 15-3 on the season after defeating reigning national champions Mississippi State 11-0 on Friday evening at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ pitching showed up big in the win, led by starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon who went eight innings with no runs and nine strikeouts. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Cannon dominates yet again
Junior Jonathan Cannon lifted Georgia to its first shutout in an SEC opener since 2012. Cannon went eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.
“Jonathan (Cannon) set the tone; he was efficient and threw four pitches for strikes,'' said head coach Scott Stricklin.
This was Cannon’s second time pitching at least eight scoreless innings this season, with his first coming against Akron where he went eight and one-third scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts.
Cannon got after Mississippi State’s hitters early in every at bat, reaching a 2-0 count only two times in his outing.
“I definitely relied on the cutter a lot tonight and that was my go to pitch because I was feeling it,” Cannon said. “That cutter was working for me tonight.”
Chaney Rogers flashes the leather
Georgia’s defense played its best game of the season on Friday night, making several impressive plays.
Graduate student and shortstop Cole Tate had the first web gem of the game with a sliding dive and throw to get the runner out at first.
Redshirt freshman Dwight Allen also made several great catches in right field including one that was right at the warning track between center and right field.
However, no one was more impressive on defense in Friday’s win than graduate student Chaney Rogers who made several great picks and stretches at first base.
“Chaney Rogers made some of the best plays I’ve ever seen at first base,” said Stricklin when asked about Roger’s performance.
Offense continues to roll
Georgia’s offense continued its momentum from its win on Tuesday, scoring 11 runs in Friday’s win.
Georgia jumped to a 2-0 lead after three innings with graduate student Connor Tate getting the offense going with a solo homerun in the second.
Georgia added two more runs in the fifth with graduate student Ben Anderson hitting a two run homerun.
Georgia broke the game open in the eighth with a seven run inning in which Dwight Allen, Chaney Rogers, Fernando Gonzalez and Ben Anderson all picked up RBIs.
“Overall, we played well and got some big hits,” said Stricklin. “This was a good win, but we know it’s just the beginning because we got 29 more SEC games to play and it’s a grind.”
Georgia returns to action on Saturday for game 2 of the series vs Mississippi State at Foley Field. First pitch is slated for 2:02 p.m.