Georgia baseball defeated No. 13 Ole Miss 13-2 on Saturday at Foley Field. The win improves the Bulldogs’ overall record to 30-23 and 13-17 in SEC play. The Bulldogs will play ninth-seed LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Cannon coming together
Redshirt sophomore Jonathan Cannon put together another solid outing Saturday, lasting seven complete innings while throwing just 89 pitches. His eight strikeouts were the second-most for him this season, and he finished without a walk after having seven combined in his last two outings.
“When he scuffled there for a couple of weeks … he was either struggling with his change-up and couldn’t get the lefties out or struggled with the slider and he couldn’t get the righties out,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “In the last two weeks, the slider has tightened up, the change-up has gotten better and the velocity is 93 to 95. ... I think it’s just the command of both his off-speed pitches that has allowed him to have the success he’s had.”
Cannon allowed two runs over the first two innings before settling in to retire the next 13 batters. Two singles were the cause of the Rebels’ first run and a solo home run by Peyton Chatagnier was the cause of the second.
Cannon was never in danger of an early exit, throwing 73 pitches through the game’s first six innings. Of the 13 batters he retired consecutively, only three faced a three-ball pitch count.
Ole Miss’ Hayden Dunhurst doubled off Cannon with one out in the seventh. It was the first hit Cannon allowed since the second inning, but he gathered himself to force Chatagnier into a groundout and Cael Baker into a strikeout.
“I was able to just go out there and [prove] what I think is my identity as a pitcher, and that’s gonna be to throw a lot of strikes,” Cannon said.
Stricklin said Cannon may be asked to pitch again if Georgia advances to the third and fourth round of the SEC Tournament.
Senior performances
Saturday was senior day for the Bulldogs, as 11 were celebrated before the opening pitch. Both the class of 2020 and 2021 were honored due to COVID-19 prematurely ending last season.
Ben Anderson (academic senior), Chaney Rogers, Garrett Blaylock and Riley King were seniors featured in Saturday’s lineup. Anderson, Rogers and Blaylock all finished 2-for-4 with a combined three walks and four RBIs. King went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Blaylock was the first senior to bring in a run for the Bulldogs, with it coming in the first inning to give them an early 2-1 advantage. In the third, King recorded his 31st and 32nd RBIs of the season with a two-out single.
Georgia’s senior day showing continued in the fourth inning with Blaylock’s three-run home run and his father, on his birthday, watching from the stands.
“It was pretty cool to have a pretty good game in front of him,” Blaylock said. “I know that meant a lot to him. [Today] was just very emotional.”
Darryn Pasqua entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning. He quickly retired Tim Elko for the third out and was replaced by Jack Gowen at the start of the ninth.
Previewing the SEC Tournament
Georgia finished with its first losing season in the SEC since 2017. With Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs will be the eighth-seed and face ninth-seeded LSU on May 25 in the SEC Tournament.
“The winner is going to get to 14 wins, and I think that gets you in [the NCAA Tournament], there’s no question,” Stricklin said. “I think you win, and you’re in on Tuesday. … I’m pretty biased, but I think LSU feels the same way, and it’s going to be a huge game.”
The Bulldogs’ chances of a deep run in the SEC Tournament are pretty slim, especially with recent injuries to both their pitching rotation and position players.
Luke Wagner, who left Thursday’s game after taking a line drive to the shin in the second inning, is expected to return and “most likely” to start Tuesday, Stricklin said. He has a 4.75 ERA through 36 innings pitched this season.
“Us and LSU, I think we’re in the same position,” Stricklin said. “We’ll do everything that we can to win.”