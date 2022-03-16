Georgia baseball improved to 14-3 on the season after defeating USC Upstate 15-3 on Tuesday evening at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ bats showed up in a big way early on and it would prove to be the difference. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Tate twins create spark
Offensively, the Bulldogs were lifted by two strong performances from Cole and Connor Tate. The brothers went a combined 6-for-10 at the plate today with six total RBIs, including 3 RBIs off a second inning home run from Connor Tate.
Not only did the twins combine for a multi-hit game, but they combined for the “Tate cycle” as Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin mentioned.
Both brothers hit a single and a double against the Spartans while Connor Tate hit a home run and Cole Tate roped a triple into left field, giving the pair a combined cycle.
“When Cole came up for his third at bat, I said ‘we need a double for the Tate cycle,’ and the guys looked at me like I was crazy,” Stricklin said. “But then Connor got [a double]. So yeah, the Tate cycle is a real thing.”
On top of his performance at the plate, Connor Tate flashed the leather in the outfield in the top of the seventh. USC Upstate’s Grant Sherrod lined a single off the back left field wall that seemed like it would be an easy double, but would be gunned down by Tate for the putout to end the inning.
While Connor Tate says he enjoys hitting home runs more than showing off his defensive skills, he did note that it’s “always fun to throw somebody out.”
Offensive explosion
Georgia’s bats have begun to heat up since dropping the series against Georgia Tech. That trend continued Tuesday night as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
Connor Tate drove in the first two runs of the day before Cole Wagner rocketed a home run over the right field scoreboard to extend the Georgia lead to five before the Spartans could even record an out.
“I just tried to shorten up on two strikes and really give myself a chance on everything he was going through,” Wagner said about his first inning plate appearance. “So I really just tried to stay short to it, and caught an inside fastball.”
The Bulldogs have raced out to a multi-run lead in multiple games this season. Against Georgia Southern they found themselves ahead 5-0 after the top of the first but would lose 13-5, so Stricklin has made it a point for his team to keep its foot on the gas.
Connor Tate made sure to do just that by extending the Bulldogs lead to 8-0 in the second inning with his three-run home run. Georgia would never look back, scoring runs in five of its eight innings at the plate, racking up 15 total runs.
“When you score five runs you can't let up, you can't give anything away,” Stricklin said. “In college baseball runs get scored, so you have to score as much as you can, especially early on. I thought our kids did a really nice job tonight of just fighting and not giving in.”
Conference play looms
After 17 games of non-conference play, Georgia sits at the doorstep of SEC play. With a 14-3 record, the Bulldogs look poised to do some damage in a crowded conference.
Stricklin said the Bulldogs are “a little banged up,” but have momentum heading into opening weekend for the conference.
“I mean, to be able to go and SEC play and guys aren't trying to worry about their swings or wonder ‘am I in a good spot?’ Wagner said. “Just being able to trust that they feel good and that they can relax and see the ball, hit the ball. That momentum definitely helps.”
Georgia opens up its conference slate with Mississippi State, the defending national champions, at home Friday night.
“We're gonna need everybody, and that's the message to the team right now,” Stricklin said. “We're gonna need everybody to get through this thing, and this weekend's a big test.”