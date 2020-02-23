The Georgia baseball team lost to Santa Clara 8-4 in the final game of their four-game series on Sunday at Foley Field. The loss was Georgia’s first of the season, and it now sits at 7-1. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
2020 rule changes put to the test
According to a list of rule changes approved by the NCAA Rules Committee and Playing Rules Oversight Panel for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, if a batter is hit by a pitch without making an effort to avoid the ball, the pitch counts as a strike and the runner is not awarded first base.
The change was supplemented by another new rule allowing umpires to review hit-by-pitch plays to judge a hit batter’s evasive efforts. In Georgia’s series-closing game against the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday, a remarkable five hit-by-pitch plays – two of which were reviewed – put the new rules to the test.
Georgia starter C.J. Smith hit the first batter of the game, dinging a breaking pitch off the shoe of Santa Clara’s Coleman Brigman — or so it appeared. The new review protocol proved effective, not in determining Brigman’s movement, but in finding that the ball never struck him at all. Back at the plate, Brigman went down on strikes.
Santa Clara left fielder Jack MacNichols was struck twice by Smith in his first two plate appearances. Although the first hit by pitch went unreviewed, the second marked the game’s only overturned call as prescribed by the rule change. Rather than yielding a baserunner, the errant pitch became a called third strike.
The call generated plenty of commotion from Georgia fans at Foley Field, with one shouting: “[He] cheated on the first one too.”
Smith struggled early with the command of his off-speed pitches. Although he struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings of work, his inaccuracy — leading to two hit batters and four walks — left him disappointed.
“I haven’t thrown in a while, and I’m still knocking off some rust from last year,” Smith said. “Honestly it all starts with me, and I feel like I just wasn’t good enough today.”
Georgia tees off against right-handed pitchers
In four games against the Bulldogs, including Saturday’s 12-inning marathon, Santa Clara utilized nearly the entirety of its bullpen. Of the 16 Broncos pitchers to take the mound, only three were left handed.
The seven Georgia left-handed hitters who appeared in the series — including switch-hitting freshman Buddy Floyd — took advantage of Santa Clara’s monotonous strategy, accounting for 25 of Georgia’s 34 hits and nearly 2/3 of its RBIs.
“As a left-handed hitter, seeing righties is definitely easier,” Georgia centerfielder Ben Anderson said. “But I know all the guys in the dugout, we don’t mind if it’s a righty or a lefty. We just go out there and try to string some good at-bats together.”
Tucker Bradley, the best performing Bulldog of the 2020 campaign so far, contributed seven hits in the first three Santa Clara matchups. But he was kept in check on Sunday, reaching base once on a final inning hit by pitch after five trips to the plate.
Riley King sits
Through his first seven games of 2019, Riley King exploded with 13 hits and seven RBIs in 27 at-bats. His start to the 2020 season has been much less promising. In seven appearances, King has struggled with a .136 batting average, the lowest for any Bulldog with at least 10 at-bats this season.
After starting in Georgia’s first six games, King sat on Sunday, something head coach Scott Stricklin attributed more to regularly scheduled rest than poor play.
“I texted him this morning and said ‘Hey man, be ready to hit in a big spot,’” Stricklin said. “And he did.”
King batted once as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. With his team down two runs and runner in scoring position, King flied out to right field.
Yet if his 2019 season is any indication, King’s slump will not be permanent. Following his hot start last year, King went 6-for-25 in the next seven-game stretch, highlighting a streaky pattern of play that, if repeated, would mean stronger performances by King in the games to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.