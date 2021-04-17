The Georgia baseball team opened its weekend series in Athens against Kentucky with a 6-1 loss on Friday night. The Bulldogs’ record now stands at 21-12, and Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Starting pitching dominates
Friday’s contest was a pitchers’ duel through six innings. In his first Friday night start of the season, Georgia starter Ryan Webb went 6 2/3 innings pitched, giving up only two runs and five hits.
Webb began the game by striking out five of the first eight Wildcat hitters and allowed only one baserunner through two innings.
“The Friday night starter in the SEC is a pretty big deal, and Ryan has wanted to do that since he walked on campus as a freshman,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “It’s just the mentality that he has, and it’s his. He is a legitimate Friday night starter in this league.”
Webb ran into trouble in the third after Austin Schultz reached first on a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. The next batter, T.J. Collett, drove in Schultz with a single of his own, breaking the game’s deadlock.
Kentucky scratched another run across in the fourth after Webb began the inning by hitting Coltyn Kessler. Kessler was brought home by two more singles from Oraj Anu and Jacob Plastiak. The Bulldogs escaped the inning allowing only one run, and Webb went on to pitch 2 2/3 more scoreless innings.
“I felt really good with my slider and change-up tonight, and I think that my teammates played great behind me,” Webb said. “My job is to go out there and give our team a chance to win, and I thought we battled well, but you have got to give it to [Kentucky starter Cole Stupp]. He threw really well.”
Stupp held the Georgia offense scoreless for seven innings, struck out eight batters and scattered 11 hits across eight innings that saw only one Georgia baserunner score.
Relying on a fastball and change-up pairing, Stupp was effective in subduing a Georgia offense who just last weekend registered 25 total runs in three games against Vanderbilt.
Stupp was replaced in the ninth inning by Austin Strickland, who came in and closed out the game for the Wildcats.
Bulldog bullpen falters
After Stricklin handed over pitching responsibilities to the Georgia bullpen with two outs and two runners on base in the seventh inning, Kentucky added to its lead.
An RBI single from John Rhodes and an RBI walk from Coltyn Kessler plated two more runs in the inning. Georgia relievers Michael Polk and Nolan Crisp, no strangers to pitching in big games this season, both struggled to find the zone. Between the two of them, they faced only three Kentucky batters, and failed to record an out in the inning
Despite tonight’s performance, Stricklin still believes in the talent that his team has in the bullpen.
“Those guys, they know their job,” Stricklin said. “They come in there and take a lot of pride in it, but it does work out all of the time. Those are guys that have been good for us all year long, so we need to be able to make sure that they get back out there and continue to pitch for us.”
Georgia’s bullpen woes continued later in the game as well. In the ninth, Collin Caldwell, who had previously worked a scoreless eighth inning, allowed two more runs off of a single and a double. That made the score 6-1, with Georgia down to its final three outs.
Collectively, the bullpen gave up four runs and allowed seven baserunners, three of which reached through walks or hit-by-pitches.
Georgia offense can’t capitalize early
The inability to hit with runners in scoring position was a game-long trend for the Bulldogs. Georgia left 11 runners on base compared to Kentucky’s nine. Although the Bulldogs recorded 11 hits as a team, they struggled to secure runs in clutch situations.
Georgia’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning when Riley King stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs in the. Connor Tate and Garrett Blaylock had reached base on singles earlier in the inning.
Two subsequent strikeouts and a fly ball to left field immediately halted the Bulldogs’ scoring threat and seemingly shifted momentum toward Kentucky for the remainder of the game.
“We wanted to go for the knock-out punch and have a big inning instead of giving them an out,” Stricklin said. “But at the end of the day, you have to get hits with runners in scoring position and we didn’t do it.”
In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs found themselves again with two runners on base, but this time with one out. Similar to earlier in the game, the Georgia lineup failed to deliver a run.
The Bulldogs clawed one run back in the eighth inning after a leadoff double from Blaylock, but their late-inning offensive push was too little too late.
“I felt like we could get a couple hits, and then couldn’t really seem to get that one hit to deliver a couple of runs,” Blaylock said. “So, that’s pretty disappointing, especially when Coach [Stricklin] said when Ryan is on the mound, ‘Let’s get some run support for him.’ He pitched a heck of a game, but we just couldn’t get that one hit in the big moment.”