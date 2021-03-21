Only three batters recorded a hit for Georgia baseball in Sunday’s 4-1 loss against Tennessee. With the loss, the Bulldogs’ record falls to 14-5 on the season. Georgia’s next game is Tuesday versus Kennesaw State at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Cannon, Woods’ early struggles
Jonathan Cannon, Georgia’s right-handed pitcher, had an up-and-down start for the Bulldogs in his first-career SEC outing.
With a line of MLB scouts behind home plate, the 6-foot-6, 216-pound sophomore opened the afternoon by striking out Tennessee’s Liam Spence before allowing three straight singles to load the bases. Tennessee brought across its first run with a fielder’s choice RBI before Cannon could get out of the inning with his second strikeout.
While Cannon only allowed one more run throughout the rest of his outing, he couldn’t put together quick innings. He faced six, five, five and four batters throughout each inning on the mound, raising his pitch count to 75 to force his exit with two outs in the fourth.
Some of Cannon’s struggles were uncharacteristic, like hitting two batters on Sunday after not doing so before in his career.
“I really didn’t do myself any favors today,” Cannon said. “And that’s something that I’m going to need to work on throughout this week. It really just turned into a grind outing. … I felt fine, I just didn’t have the outing I was looking to have.”
Cannon finished Sunday’s outing with five strikeouts, two earned runs and one walk, before being replaced by freshman Jaden Woods.
Woods’ day started with a wild first pitch that scored Tennessee’s Luc Lipcius from third. He then walked the next two batters before allowing a single that scored another before getting out of the inning.
Fortunately for Georgia, Woods responded nicely from his fourth-inning struggles to throw three scoreless innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth. It became easy again for the freshman, as he retired eight straight Vols, with two strikeouts, before leaving after the sixth.
“The first pitch he threw obviously wasn't what he wanted, but he settled in and gave us some big innings there in the middle of the game and gave us a chance to win,” Cannon said. “I think that's a big outing for him to build off of.”
Georgia’s early struggles continue
Georgia started the bottom half of the first with an early deficit in each game throughout the series against Tennessee.
On Friday after falling behind 9-0, the Bulldogs regrouped to score six runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. On Saturday, Tennessee’s two-run first again put the Bulldogs behind from the start. Tennessee continued its early success on Sunday, scoring once in the first with two runs following in the fourth to put Georgia in yet another deficit to overcome.
It was tough for the Bulldogs to garner any momentum throughout Game 3. After piecing together two singles in the second, they only earned one hit through the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Ben Anderson gave Georgia its first real lift in the sixth by sending the first pitch he saw to left field, sprinting his way into a triple. Cole Tate brought Anderson home during the next at-bat by grounding into a fielder’s choice RBI.
Yet that’s all Georgia could get from the sixth. Blade Tidwell, Tennessee’s starting pitcher, calmed down to retire Parks Harbor and Connor Tate to lessen any Georgia momentum and get out of the sixth with a 3-1 lead. Tidwell then retired each Georgia batter in the seventh, struck out Chaney Rogers to begin the eighth and walked Shane Marshall to end his outing.
Tidwell threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings against the Bulldogs, adding six strikeouts and only one earned run.
“Obviously, you’d like to get a little more going [at the plate],” said associate head coach Scott Daeley. “But when [Blade] has that velocity, and he’s mixing it up a little bit, always on the attack and working ahead in the count — I thought he did a great job and you have to give him a lot of credit.”
Don’t call it a comeback
Unlike in Game 2 of the weekend series, there were no late-game heroics for Georgia in the ninth.
Georgia’s Will Pearson came in for relief of Nolan Crisp to begin the inning and faced just two batters, allowing a single and double to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Collin Caldwell quickly came in for relief, but he later walked Tennessee’s Jake Rucker to load the bases with one out.
Tennessee extended its lead to 4-1 with a Drew Gilbert sac fly. While the position Georgia found itself in — bases loaded with one out — resulted in just one Tennessee run, a 4-1 lead seemed unlikely to overcome with the way Georgia was performing at the plate.
Connor Tate was Georgia’s only batter to reach base in the ninth, recording his third hit of the afternoon with one out. Tate’s single did little to increase Georgia’s chances of a comeback, as it was followed by Luke Wagner’s third strikeout of the game and a fly out to center field by Josh McAllister for the final out.
After the Bulldogs finished with eight batters recording a hit on Saturday, only Tate, Anderson and McAllister earned one Sunday. The Bulldogs’ five hits were a season-low, resulting in the first series loss of the season.
“I don’t think we were pressing too much,” Anderson said. “I just think we were missing some pitches to hit. I mean, it was just one of those weekends.”