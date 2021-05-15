Georgia baseball lost to ninth-ranked Florida 4-3 on Friday night in the first game of the Bulldogs’ three-game set at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 28-19 and 11-14 in SEC play. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Deadlocked through five
The first five innings were a back-and-forth affair, as the game was tied 3-3.
What started as a pitcher’s duel quickly developed into an offensive struggle, as both teams registered runs after failing to score in the first inning. Georgia starter Liam Sullivan struck out three of the first five batters he faced, and Florida starter Tommy Mace matched that with four strikeouts of his own through the Bulldogs’ first six batters.
Florida opened the scoring in the top of the second with a dead-center solo shot from Kendrick Calilao, giving the Gators a 1-0 advantage. Georgia’s bats responded immediately with two runs in the top of the third inning, when Josh McAllister scored Cole Tate on a single to left field.
Later in the inning, Garrett Blaylock sent a sacrifice fly deep enough to center field to score Ben Anderson who reached on a walk earlier in the innings. After two, the Bulldogs held a 2-1 edge.
Florida erased Georgia’s lead in the bottom of the inning when Sterlin Thompson’s leadoff double was followed by a bunt and cashed-in on a groundout from Jacob Young.
The game’s competitiveness lasted through the fifth when both teams tacked on single runs, again tying the score, this time three runs apiece. After the fifth inning, the contest remained tied for the next three innings.
Bullpens provide depth
Both teams rolled out some of their best bullpen arms in an effort to win the first game of a series with postseason implications for both squads.
Following the exit of Sullivan and Mace, the bullpens carried a tied game into the eighth inning. Sullivan was relieved in the fifth inning by junior right-hander Jack Gowen, who struggled early in his outing with command.
Gowen rebounded after a walk, balk and hit-by-pitch to retire the side in the sixth after forcing Florida’s seventh hitter Josh Rivera into an inning-ending double play. Gowen gave way to redshirt sophomore lefty Ben Harris, who manned the hill in the seventh and eighth innings.
Harris, who prior to today’s game, had posted a 1.44 ERA, was dominant in the seventh frame, striking out three of the four batters he faced, two of which were looking.
Florida’s bullpen was equally as impressive, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for 2 1/3 innings. The Gators’ starter was removed in the seventh inning after McAllister knocked a two-out double, one of his four hits on the day. Trey Van Der Weide came in and locked down the last out of the inning, stranding McAllister on second.
The final two frames of the night were thrown by Florida’s junior veteran Jack Leftwich, who was effective in subduing Georgia’s offense in the game’s late stages.
Leftwich struck out five of the eight batters he faced to end the game, and maneuvered a ninth-inning jam that featured two Bulldog baserunners. McAllister, who at the time was 4-for-4 on the night, struck out to end the game.
Rivera clutch in crunch time
Florida scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning after Harris allowed two runners via walk and hit-by-pitch.
Harris found himself facing the aforementioned Rivera, who grounded into a double play earlier in the sixth inning with runners on base. Again up-to-bat in a potential run-scoring opportunity, Rivera went down early in the count 0-2.
After fouling off three straight two-strike pitches and forcing Harris into an eight-pitch at-bat, Rivera served a single into left field that scored Kris Armstrong, who reached earlier on a walk.
The Gators clung to a one-run lead entering the ninth after breaking through against Georgia’s third pitcher of the evening.
Rivera’s RBI single was the first scoring play of the game since the fifth inning and was all the Gators would need to win the game.