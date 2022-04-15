No. 12 Georgia baseball fell to Texas A&M 8-1 Thursday night in the first game of its weekend series at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Catastrophic pitching change
Heading into the fifth inning, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin opted to relieve Nolan Crisp who allowed two runs in his first four innings pitched. The Bulldogs trailed by one run and couldn’t afford Crisp’s inconsistent start to dig a deeper hole for a struggling offense.
Stricklin called upon Garrett Brown, who only recorded two outs in the game.
Brown found himself under pressure early, giving up a double and a walk to the first two batters he faced. Dylan Rock walked up to the plate and promptly hit a three-run home run on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.
The struggles would continue to mount for Georgia as Jack Moss knocked a single into right field before advancing to third after an error by Brown came on a failed pickoff attempt at first base.
Texas A&M would record another single to score Moss and the Aggies lead would be extended to 6-1 before Georgia could record an out in the fifth. A double play would give Brown his only two outs of the game as he walked the next and final batter he faced.
While Bryce Melear came on to record the final out of the inning for the Bulldogs, the damage was already done and the fifth inning proved to be the dagger.
Bulldogs offense shut down
Georgia typically hasn’t been a team that has struggled mightily at the plate this season, averaging 7.6 runs a game. The Bulldogs only managed one run in the first inning after a Texas A&M error allowed Ben Anderson to score from first after Joshua McAllister recorded a single.
The Aggies starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer cruised after an up-and-down first inning and pitched a total of eight innings, striking out nine batters without giving up a walk.
A late ninth inning rally for the Bulldogs improved the team batting average slightly, but a 7-for-35 night at the plate was far from the recipe to success with the pitching staff also struggling. Georgia struck out 10 times and failed to record a hit with runners in scoring position.
This performance follows a 13-run win over South Carolina on Sunday and a 17-run win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night, highlighting the puzzling nature of the Bulldogs struggle at the plate. In order to win the series against the Aggies, Georgia will need to get its bats going with a struggling pitching staff.
Georgia falls to 25-9 with the loss, with an 8-5 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs will continue their weekend series with the Aggies on Friday at Foley Field with a 6 p.m. first pitch slated.