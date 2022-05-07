Georgia baseball fell short of a victory in a high scoring opening game against Vanderbilt 11-9 on Friday night at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Third inning proves the difference
Not much ground separated the Commodores and Bulldogs throughout the game, despite being such a high-scoring affair. Georgia found themselves matching Vanderbilt’s runs scored in four different innings.
The third inning stood out on the box score because it happened to be one of the few innings where Georgia couldn’t keep up with Vanderbilt’s offensive attack, and it led to the separation the Commodores needed to win the game.
Commodores right fielder Spencer Jones started the top of the third off with a double to score one Vanderbilt run, and was quickly followed by first baseman Dominic Keegan who launched a two-run home run in the next at-bat.
Vanderbilt’s three runs gave them an early 4-1 lead.
The Bulldogs attempted to regain some ground after Connor Tate roped a double to center field to score Ben Anderson, but that would be the only run to come across the plate for Georgia in the inning.
For the rest of the game, Georgia would be playing catch up as they attempted to keep up with Vanderbilt’s offensive barrage, and while the Bulldogs kept it close the whole way, the third inning proved to be costly.
Bulldogs use six pitchers
Due to the high scoring nature of the game, Georgia called upon its bullpen on five occasions Friday night.
Bulldogs starter Nolan Crisp made it through four innings of play, giving up four earned runs before being pulled. Crisp finished with nine strikeouts and pitched two scoreless innings, but would be credited with the loss after tough outings in the second and third innings.
Out of the six pitchers used, five of them ended up giving up a run in their time on the mound. The only Bulldog who didn’t manage to give up a run was Will Pearson, who came on to record the final Commodore out in the ninth.
The pitching staff as a whole had a rough night and struggled to consistently find the strike zone as they gave up nine walks compared to their 13 strikeouts.
Connor Tate shines in defeat
One bright spot for the Bulldogs was the great day Connor Tate had at the plate. In his five plate appearances he racked up four hits, including two doubles.
After his RBI double in the third inning, Tate finished off a three-run sixth inning for the Bulldogs with a single to right field to score Cory Acton. Tate finished with two RBIs and made efficient work of his time at the plate.