The No. 4 Georgia baseball team earned its third sweep of the season on Sunday with a 6-0 victory over UMass at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ win gives them an overall record of 14-2 as they prepare to even the series against Georgia Southern on March 10. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Three-run sixth inning closes the door
Georgia put together its only multi-run inning of the afternoon in the sixth by putting six-straight runners on base.
Riley King was the first Bulldog to reach base in the inning, as he singled to center field for his second hit of the game. Ben Anderson stepped up to the plate two batters later and brought King in with an RBI single that put Georgia ahead 4-0.
A few moments later, Tucker Bradley hit a dribbler to UMass shortstop Chris Pearsons who flipped it to second base for the second out of the inning, but not before Kaden Fowler crossed home plate for Bradley’s 23rd RBI of the season.
“We have a bunch of guys that can hit at pretty much any spot in the lineup,” Anderson said. “We don’t have to do too much. … Just try to stay relaxed and be ourselves.”
Cole Tate brought in the sixth and final run of the game with a single to center field. Georgia had a chance to put together more runs after, but Bradley was caught in a rundown in an attempt to score from third to end the inning.
Tate finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, putting an end to his notable weekend in which he went 6-for-10 at the plate with six total RBIs. His batting average is now .375 heading into Georgia’s game Tuesday against Georgia Southern.
Steadily extending an early lead
The Bulldogs didn’t make it two-straight games with a double-digit scoring inning on Sunday, but they didn’t need to. Instead, they scored one run in three of the first four innings to begin the afternoon with a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Connor Tate kept Georgia’s momentum intact with a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning for the Bulldogs’ third run of the afternoon. Tate’s afternoon finished early as he went 1-for-3 from the plate with a walk to move his season batting average to .273.
Patrick Sullivan brought in Cam Shepherd for the first run of the game with a double to center field in the first inning. Cole Tate attempted to reach home on the play as well but was thrown out by a couple of steps for the third out of the inning.
Georgia’s offense doubled its lead in the third inning after not recording a hit in the second. Anderson and Bradley made it 10 and 16 straight games reaching base by beginning the inning with two singles to right field. Cole Tate then brought Anderson home from third with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Logan Moody shines in first start of season
Right-handed pitcher Logan Moody battled through early adversity to keep UMass scoreless after receiving the starting nod for the first time this season.
Moody allowed two hits and walked another as UMass was able to load the bases to begin the first inning. He got out of the jam unscathed after forcing Steve Luttazi to ground out to shortstop Cam Shepherd for the third out of the inning.
Six-straight UMass batters were retired in the second and third innings by Moody although he didn’t record a strikeout during that span. UMass’ Anthony Videtto ended the streak with a triple to deep right field, but Moody was able to settle in once again and get the next three batters out to leave Videtto stranded on third.
“I felt good [today],” Moody said. “I knew if I threw strikes and put the ball in play then the defense would take care of it.”
Moody’s five innings pitched are the most in his career at Georgia. His solid performance ended with four strikeouts, three allowed hits, two walks and zero earned runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.