Georgia baseball fell to Kennesaw State 6-4 at the Stillwell Stadium on Wednesday. This leaves the Bulldogs with a 7-2 record on the season, ending their seven-game winning streak. Georgia will continue its season Friday, starting a three-game series against North Florida at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Goldstein progresses from season's first start
Starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein improved from his first start of the season against Evansville, where he threw six balls in a row to begin the game. Tonight, he threw a perfect first inning, with nine straight strikes for three strikeouts.
His success did not continue into the next two innings, where he threw 38 pitches and gave up a walk and a hit.
In the second inning, Goldstein’s walk and a single put two batters on base setting up the Owls’ Alex Carballo for a three-run home run to give Kennesaw State the lead, 3-2.
Despite a strong start for the redshirt freshman, Goldstein began Carballo’s successful night at the plate, where he went 2-for-2. He was pulled after pitching four balls in a row to walk his second pitcher of the night.
Goldstein finished his night after 4 2/3 innings and 63 pitches, with six strikeouts and two walks.
Bulldogs’ bats fall quiet
Georgia scored its four runs within the first five innings, unable to score again to come back from Kennesaw State’s three-run eighth inning.
In the top of the second inning, Kennesaw State’s Anthony Rodriguez walked Connor Tate to put a batter on first when Garrett Blaylock drove the ball out of the stadium for his third home run of the season.
Georgia scored two more after a series of hits in the top of the fifth inning, but could not continue the trend into the next four innings of play.
The Bulldogs counted only two more hits for the remainder of the game, with one three-up, three-down inning.
Buddy Floyd was Georgia’s last batter to reach base when he was walked in the ninth.
Georgia bullpen falls to pressure
The Bulldogs’ relief pitchers were also unable to finish the job on Wednesday night.
Redshirt sophomore Ben Harris entered the game to relieve starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein, and gave up three walks in only one 1 2/3 innings. Harris was able to complete his time on the mound allowing no runs to score.
In the bottom of the eighth, Georgia tried three different pitchers to close out the inning. Georgia’s Darryn Pasqua left the game after Kennesaw State’s Brayden Eidson rounded second base for his first hit of the season. Freshman Collin Caldwell then entered the game and gave up one run on a Kennesaw State double.
For the last pitching change of the inning, junior Jack Gowen entered with two outs and gave up two more runs before a Kennesaw State stolen base attempt ended the inning.
The Bulldogs entered the ninth inning down by two and never responded on offense.