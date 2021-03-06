Georgia baseball defeated North Florida on Saturday afternoon 6-0 in the second of a three-game series at Foley Field. With the win, the Bulldogs evened the series against the Ospreys and improved their record to 8-3. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Loaded bases, little advantage
Georgia’s struggles in Game 1 at the plate spread throughout the first two innings Saturday as all six Bulldogs were retired consecutively.
In the third inning, a single by freshman Luke Wagner was followed by another by Chaney Rogers. Kameron Guidry loaded the bases after taking an Austin Bogart pitch off his shoe, and Georgia appeared destined to have, at the very least, a multiple-run inning.
However, only one Bulldog crossed the plate. Junior Randon Jernigan scored Wagner from third on a fielder’s choice RBI. What followed was a bunt attempt by Riley King with one out and runners on first and third, and North Florida’s Austin Bogart short tossed the ball to home before Rogers for Georgia’s second out.
Freshman Corey Collins followed Riley King’s at-bat with his second of four strikeouts on the day to end the inning. It was the second time this series the Bulldogs began an inning with bases loaded. But when they did so Friday, at least two scored.
“We were not very good to start the game today, and that was very frustrating for us,” Rogers said during a virtual postgame press conference.
Late-game scoring
Georgia had just four total hits entering the seventh inning. Two came in the third and one in both the fourth and fifth innings.
But Georgia’s Garrett Blaylock, Wagner and Rogers put together a single and back-to-back doubles to give Georgia a 3-0 lead. Rogers’ double was as close as could be to a three-run home run, as it fell onto the warning track after landing near the top of the left field wall.
The trio, batting sixth, seventh and eighth in the lineup, finished the day a combined 6-for-11 with three RBIs. Even Kameron Guidry, Georgia’s nine-hole hitter on Saturday, added a two-RBI triple in the eighth for his first only of the afternoon.
“It’s nice when [you get] … seven hits between [batters] six, seven, eight and nine and five RBIs,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “When you do that, you got a great chance to win.”
North Florida starting pitcher Austin Bogart matched Webb’s outing by throwing seven complete innings with six strikeouts. Saturday was Bogart’s second start of the year — the first coming against the Citadel on Feb. 27.
Connor Tate set up Georgia’s three-run eighth inning with an infield single to third, extending his hitting streak to four games. Tate’s single was followed by another from Fernando Gonzalez before Guidry’s triple gave the Bulldogs their 6-0 lead.
Webb shines in second start
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb was Georgia’s only preseason first-team All-American, and he looked the part from the beginning on Sunday. After striking out four in his season debut, he added three more in the opening inning against the Ospreys.
The second inning was much of the same for Webb. North Florida’s Tanner Clark began the inning with a single, but Webb struck out two of the next three batters, with the remaining Osprey grounding out to first.
“I felt that early this game, I was going to try to establish fastball, curveball, changeup to try to speed [Osprey batters] up then slow them down,” Webb said. “And I felt like that worked for me for the first couple of innings.”
North Florida put pressure on Webb again in the third with one out and runners on first and second, but the senior struck out Abraham Sequera and Alex Kachler to follow, ending the inning.
Still working his way back after a positive COVID-19 test before the season, Webb was on a limited pitch count, finishing with 70.
“I made the call to the bullpen early so I didn’t have to argue with Ryan out on the mound,” Stricklin said. “He wants to throw 150 pitches every time, which makes him really good because he’s so competitive.”
Stricklin said next week Webb’s pitch count will be around 80-85 before being ready to go two weeks from now against Tennessee.
Utilizing his fastball, curveball and changeup, Webb finished with eight strikeouts, one walk and zero earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.