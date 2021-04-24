Georgia baseball defeated Missouri 7-5 on Saturday night to even the weekend series at one game apiece. The Bulldogs’ win brings their record to 25-13 overall and 8-9 in the conference. Georgia will go for the series win on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Taylor Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Comeback offense
Georgia was one out away from tying the series against Missouri when Buddy Floyd dropped a fly ball in shallow right field to let the Tigers tie the game 5-5. The Bulldogs left the runner stranded to force extra innings when Georgia’s offense pulled ahead for the final time.
In its win against Missouri, Georgia’s offense came back from being behind or tied three times.
The first came in the top of the fourth inning when the Bulldogs scored two runs after Missouri scored two in the bottom of the third. Riley King and Chaney Rogers hit RBI singles to tie the game 2-2.
Georgia pulled ahead in the sixth inning with King hitting a solo home run, but the Tigers answered back with two runs of their own to take a 4-3 lead later that inning.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead once again in the top of the seventh with two runs to take a 5-4 lead. Garrett Blaylock singled to right field and King reached on a fielder’s choice to have a lead that would carry into the bottom of the ninth.
Following Floyd’s error in the ninth, Georgia scored two runs in the 10th inning off Cole Tate’s second triple of the day to take a 7-5 lead and ended the game’s scoring.
Bullpen comes through
Georgia starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon was replaced by Ben Harris after Missouri took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. From there, Harris retired 10 hitters in a row and threw eight strikeouts over the next four innings to earn his fourth win of the season.
Cannon ended the day after five complete innings, allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
Head coach Scott Stricklin replaced Cannon with Harris after Andrew Keefer hit a two-RBI single with nobody out. Harris then retired the next three hitters in the inning to stop the scoring and hold Missouri’s lead to one run.
Keefer’s hit would be the last baserunner for Missouri until the bottom of the ninth when Harris walked Tre Morris with two outs. Following the two-out walk, Floyd’s error at second base allowed Missouri to tie the game and forced extra innings.
Darryn Pasqua relieved Harris in the 10th inning and retired three of the four hitters he faced to secure Georgia’s win.
Georgia leaves runners stranded
Georgia left 11 total runners on base with eight of them being in scoring position in the Bulldogs’ win.
The Bulldogs’ offense looked like it was going to get on the board early when Cole Tate tripled with one out in the top of the first. Instead, Missouri starting pitcher Spencer Miles got two ground outs to keep Tate at third and Georgia scoreless.
Georgia rallied to score two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game, but the Bulldogs could have struck for more if it wasn’t for Miles again getting out of a jam with runners in scoring position.
King and Rogers earned RBI singles to tie the game and put runners on second and third with one out. Ben Anderson struck out, and Josh McAllister flew out to left field to keep the game tied.
Compared to Missouri’s five total runners left on base, the Bulldogs missed opportunities to pull away in the second game of the series.