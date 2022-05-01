Georgia baseball bounced back after a loss on Friday to defeat LSU 12-7 to even its weekend series with the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Home runs seal victory
Despite scoring at least one run in five innings heading into the ninth inning, Georgia only led the Tigers 8-7. A three-run seventh inning for LSU kept the Tigers in the game, diminishing the margin for error to just one run for Georgia.
Georgia’s bats blew the lead wide open in the top of the ninth thanks to four runs scored on three home runs.
Three Bulldogs finished with multiple home runs, after Cory Acton, Connor Tate and Parks Harber all went deep in the ninth inning after hitting home runs earlier in the game
Acton and Tate started the home run derby in the ninth with back-to-back solo blasts. Harber came to the plate one at-bat later and knocked a two-run home run to center field to give Georgia a five-run lead.
All three multi-home run hitters for the Bulldogs finished with three RBIs, alongside Chaney Rogers who came up with three RBIs as well. Georgia finished with six total home runs in Saturday’s affair.
Cannon settles in
In Jonathan Cannon’s second start since returning from injury, he gave up two uncharacteristic home runs early on in the second inning. Josh Stevenson took Cannon deep for a three-run home run just before Pearson hit a solo home run in the next at-bat.
The four runs allowed in the second inning was much different than previous Cannon outings. Coming into the matchup, he had an SEC best 1.55 ERA.
While the start was far from ideal, Cannon settled in to pitch four scoreless innings out of his five total, recording a strikeout and only one walk. After the explosive day from the Bulldogs offense, Cannon would be credited with his eighth win of the season.
Jaden Woods allowed three runs in relief before Jack Gowen came in the seventh to shut the door on the Tigers. Gowen struck out three in three innings pitched in a scoreless outing.
Upcoming rubber match
With the victory, Georgia improves to 30-13 on the season and 12-8 in conference play. The win also gives the Bulldogs a chance to win their second straight SEC series.
While it’s not likely that any SEC team will catch Tennessee for first place in conference as the Volunteers have an 18-1 conference record, the Bulldogs have found themselves in the thick of the race for second place as multiple teams, including LSU, find themselves around the 12-win mark in SEC play.
Georgia’s rubber match with LSU starts Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.