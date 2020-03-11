Georgia baseball’s Tuesday night matchup against Georgia Southern was more than a chance at redemption after its 6-3 loss to the Eagles on March 3.
It also marked the first of five consecutive games away from Foley Field, the longest of the season after a rescheduled meeting with Georgia Southern at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. Tuesday didn’t go the way the Bulldogs had hoped, as they failed to score in a 1-0 loss against Georgia Southern for their third loss of the year.
Georgia will have to face the Eagles again on Wednesday in Statesboro before making the trip to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-game series from March 13-15 against the No. 1-ranked Gators.
Georgia will have its hands full against Florida. The Bulldogs swept the Gators in last season’s three-game series, but this year’s Florida team enters with a 16-1 record. Like Georgia, Florida has five batters in its starting lineup with a batting average of .294 or above.
“It’s going to be great,” redshirt junior Tucker Bradley said. “You have the best team in the nation. It’s going to be an opportunity to compete and get to know what we’re all about.”
The last time Georgia played five consecutive games away from Athens was last season from April 23-30. The Bulldogs lost their first four games of that stretch — one against Georgia Tech and three-straight against Mississippi State — before defeating The Citadel 9-0 in their final game before returning to Athens.
That stretch of games proved to be Georgia’s toughest of 2019. Mississippi State was the only team to sweep Georgia. The additional loss to the Yellow Jackets made it the Bulldogs’ largest losing streak throughout their 42-14 record in the regular season.
It’s a tough task to open SEC play in the middle of Georgia’s longest stretch of games away from Foley Field, but head coach Scott Stricklin favored it because it meant not squeezing Tuesday’s game against Georgia Southern in between two series against SEC opponents.
The value of Georgia’s experienced roster of 17 upperclassmen will be tested throughout its five-game road stretch. Bradley’s plan to get through the slate of road games is straightforward.
“It’s just going to be [about] relying on the guy to the left and right of you,” Bradley said. “Nobody’s going to be cheering for you down there. You have to rely on the guys beside you to play well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.