Georgia baseball fell to Georgia Southern 1-0 on Tuesday at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ loss brought them to 14-3 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Early momentum swap
Georgia was poised to strike first in Tuesday’s matchup against Georgia Southern, but a pitching change in the bottom of the fourth inning ended the Bulldogs’ mid-game rally.
After a quiet three innings, Cole Tate notched Georgia’s first hit of the game with a leadoff single. He stole second, building momentum for Patrick Sullivan, who capitalized with a single of his own to put Bulldogs on the corners with nobody out, but Tate never made it home.
The Eagles’ relief pitcher Jay Thompson was taken out of the game in the next at-bat. He had recorded one out to finish the third inning, and his 14 throws against four Georgia batters would be the entirety of his outing.
Georgia Southern head coach Rodney Hennon’s swap proved fortunate, as Jacob Parker pulled his defense out of a jam by striking out three consecutive Georgia hitters to end the fourth.
Back at the plate, Georgia Southern bats came to life, with fifth inning leadoff man Parker Biederer hitting a triple. In a well-executed safety squeeze, Matt Anderson laid down an RBI bunt to drive in the decisive run of the contest.
Georgia was unable to retake the momentum throughout for the rest of the game, and Parker struck out the side a second time before leaving with two innings and six strikeouts against Georgia.
Stellar pitching not enough
Georgia starter CJ Smith pitched his best game of the 2020 season despite earning the loss. Averaging 4 1/3 innings in his first three starts, Smith threw for a full six innings on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one earned run in his first decision of the year.
The triple he gave up to start the fifth was Smith’s biggest mistake of the night. After the sacrifice bunt that produced the game’s only RBI and a follow-up walk, Smith recorded five consecutive outs to finish off his night.
Smith was followed by Ryan Webb and Jack Gowen who relieved him successfully with three scoreless innings, giving up a fourth and final hit to the Eagles in the seventh inning.
One of Georgia’s best collective pitching performances of 2020 was betrayed by one of its worst offensive efforts.
Continued hitting woes
Entering Tuesday, the Bulldogs had recorded 48 extra-base hits in their first 16 games. They hit none in game two against the Eagles.
With five singles and five walks, Georgia still had plenty of opportunities to get a big hit and put one tally in the run column. Instead, the offense left 11 runners on base and struck out a season-high 13 times in its first shutout loss of the year.
While Georgia batters combined for 12 strikeouts against Kennesaw State on Feb. 19 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 29, the Bulldogs still scored 10 and 12 runs respectively in those games to give their team the win.
Georgia’s offensive anemia on Tuesday night was highlighted by the bottom of the seventh inning. After leaving two men on in the fourth and fifth and going down in order in the sixth, the Bulldogs continued to trail 1-0.
A hit by pitch followed by a single and an intentional walk of Tucker Bradley loaded the bases with two men out. With this team again within striking distance, Tate struck out looking to silence the rally and end the Bulldogs’ last best chance to get on the board.
