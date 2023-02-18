Despite a hard fought game, the Georgia Bulldogs fell short to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8-5 in Georgia’s season opener at Foley Field.
Junior pitcher Jaden Woods started off on the mound for the Georgia Bulldogs, forcing the bases-loaded in the top of the first inning. Woods, however, was able to battle back, striking out former Bulldog Bear Madliak, and sending the Bulldogs to their first at-bat of the game.
After an unsuccessful first inning at-bat for the Bulldogs, the Gamecocks brought the heat. Throughout the top of the second inning, they launched two home runs that combined for four runs put on the board.
Sophomore Gamecock Michael Dallas delivered the first, launching a homer to left field, bringing in Trent Hoogerwerf. T.J. Reeves then sent a shot over the left field fence, which brought in Javon Hernandez.
At the top of the third inning, Bulldogs subbed in redshirt junior pitcher Charlie Goldstein for Woods.
“[Woods] didn't throw enough strikes,” head coach Scott Stricklin said “He was behind in the count and … he's not throwing his breaking ball for a strike. That's a bad combination.”
Goldstein went on to strike out Hoogerwerf swinging, but allowed a home run to Derrick Jackson Jr. making it 5-0 Gamecocks.
The Bulldogs’ at-bats started to heat up in the bottom of the third inning. Yale transfer Mason LaPlante secured the first hit of the game for the Bulldogs, nailing a shot to the center field warning track. His double was then followed by a home run to center field from captain Ben Anderson, putting the Bulldogs on the board, but still down 5-2.
The Bulldogs continued with the competitive at-bats in the bottom of the fourth inning where junior Corey Collins homered to right field putting another run on the board for the Bulldogs making it 5-3.
In the middle of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs sent in graduate student Kyle Greenler for Goldstein. Greenler forced yet another bases-loaded scenario for the Bulldogs defense.
Coming out of bases-loaded unscathed, the Bulldogs brought out the bats. Anderson singled to left field followed by junior third baseman Parks Harber doubling down the left field line. After advancing to third on Harber’s grounder down the left field line, Anderson was sent home after a balk from Gamecocks pitcher AJ Causey, making the score 5-4, as the Gamecocks still held the lead.
It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh inning that one of the teams put another run up on the board. Harber doubled to left field, sending graduate student Connor Tate home, which tied the game 5-5 for the Bulldogs.
At the top of the ninth inning, the Gamecocks had yet another powerful offensive run. Scoring three runs off of a double to center field from Dallas and a single to right field from Mason Maners.
“We had the momentum but we let it get away from us,” Stricklin said. “We gave the momentum back to them.”
The Bulldogs ultimately couldn't battle back at the end of the ninth causing them to fall short in last night’s game.
“We have to bounce back. We'll find out what kind of team we are tomorrow,” Stricklin said.
Speaking of, the Bulldogs are back out on Foley Field Saturday, Feb. 18. as they face the Jacksonville Gamecocks in the second game of this three-game home series.