The Georgia Bulldogs lost their first game of the season Friday night against the No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.
Tech finished the first inning with a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore Corey Collin’s was the first to run home for the Bulldogs after a four-base hit in the top of the fourth, marking his second home run of the season. Georgia remained behind 1-3.
Tech managed to further extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run home run, Tech continued to lead 6-1.
“You have to play clean baseball when you face a good team, and we didn’t play clean and they made us pay,” said head coach Scott Stricklin.
Junior Jonathan Cannon was on the mound for the Bulldogs after being named last week’s SEC pitcher of the week, as well as an all-American pre-season pick. Cannon had led the team with 14.1 scoreless innings before facing Georgia Tech Friday.
Cannon allowed the Yellow Jackets to score six runs, with one walk, on seven hits over six innings. Though Cannon remained strong on the mound as he threw eight strikeouts, it proved not enough to continue his scoreless innings and resulted in Cannon falling 2-1 on the year.
Entering the top of the eighth, Bulldogs remained down 8-1. Coming back with a loud Bulldog bark, the team was able to rally as redshirt senior Joshua McAllister stepped up to the diamond with a two-run double. The score was then 8-7, with Tech still ahead.
Bulldog freshman Chandler Marsh replaced Cannon on the mound for his season debut. With no strikes on the board and two runners on base, Marsh rose to the challenge by sending three Yellow Jackets back to the dug-out to end the inning. Tech was able to gain a four-point lead, with Georgia falling 7-11.
“Chance (Huff) was throwing three pitches for strikes, he has his full arsenal tonight for them. I didn’t think Jonathan (Cannon) pitched bad as he was able to go six innings but there were a couple of mistakes, and they made us pay for it. I thought Chandler Marsh was sharp in his debut. He came in and was throwing 94 miles per hour and got us out of the eighth inning. He is going to get more opportunities for sure,” said Stricklin.
The Bulldogs will continue the series on Saturday at Foley Field in Athens. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:02 p.m. with the final game taking place on Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville to support the Children’s HealthCare of Atlanta.
“I was happy with the way we fought back and made it a one-run game. We battled,” said Stricklin.