Georgia baseball lost 5-3 to No. 1 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday afternoon to lose the weekend series. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 28-18 on the season and 11-13 in the SEC. Here are some observations from the Red and Black:
Strong pitching fades
Georgia starting pitcher Ryan Webb threw 6 1/3 innings and kept the Arkansas offense scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Arkansas cut Georgia’s lead to 3-2 with three consecutive base hits in the fifth inning. Matt Goodheart started the inning with a leadoff double followed by Casey Opitz hitting a single and advanced to second on an error. Jalen Battles hit a two-RBI single to right field to cut Georgia’s lead to one run.
Webb remained in the game in the sixth inning before the Razorbacks tied the game 3-3. Goodheart hit his 12th home run of the season out to centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Arkansas took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when Battles hit a solo home run to take a 4-3 lead.
Webb faced one more hitter before being replaced by Darryn Pasqua. Webb threw 91 pitches across 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs. He finished with six strikeouts, eight hits allowed and no walks.
Pasqua walked the first hitter he faced and retired the next hitter before being replaced by Michael Polk.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Polk walked the first batter he faced and allowed an RBI single to the next hitter to extend Arkansas’ lead to 5-3.
Kopps shuts down Georgia
Georgia’s offense scored the first runs of the game in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead in the series-deciding game. From there, the Bulldogs could not score another run.
Georgia’s first run of the game forced Arkansas starting pitcher Caleb Bolden out of the game after throwing 2 1/3 innings. The Razorbacks first went to Caden Monke out of the bullpen. The Bulldogs scored two runs off Monke who went 2 1/3 innings and struck out one Georgia hitter, allowing one walk and two hits.
Monke lasted until the fifth inning when he was replaced by Kevin Kopps with two outs and a runner on first base. Kopps retired the first hitter he faced to start his dominant performance on the mound.
Kopps threw 4 1/3 innings and did not allow Georgia to score another run. He finished the day with five strikeouts, zero walks and allowed three hits to earn his seventh win of the season.
Kopps, the nation’s leader in ERA, appeared in the first game of the series. He threw three innings and did not allow a run to earn a save in Arkansas’ 3-0 win.
Georgia had its best chance to score off Kopps in the top of the eighth inning with runners on first and second and one out. Kopps struck out Riley King and Chaney Rogers to keep both runners stranded and the score 5-3.
Tate brothers lead the offense
Georgia’s offense was led by Cole and Connor Tate who went a combined 3-for-8 with two RBIs and one run scored in the final game of the series.
Cole Tate singled to start the third inning and was Georgia’s first hit of the day. He later came around to score when Ben Anderson hit an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Anderson and Fernando Gonzalez scored later in the inning when Connor Tate hit a two-RBI single with two outs and extended Georgia’s lead to 3-0.
Their performance in Game 3 continued a strong series for both players. Georgia was held scoreless in the first game of the series, but both Connor and Cole Tate produced on offense. They went a combined 3-for-8 but were not able to score any runs in the series-opening loss.
The Bulldogs’ offense struck for seven runs in the second game of the series and won 7-3. Connor and Cole Tate went a combined 4-for-8 with Cole Tate scoring three runs from the eighth spot in the batting order.
Currently, Connor Tate leads the team in both batting average and home runs. Connor Tate is hitting .348 on the season with 10 home runs. Cole Tate is second on the team in batting average, hitting .320 and leads the team with three stolen bases on four attempts.