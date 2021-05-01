Georgia baseball fell to Auburn 9-7 in the deciding game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field. Saturday’s loss brings the Bulldogs to 27-16 on the season and 10-11 in the SEC. Georgia will return to action on May 7 against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia allows early scoring
The Bulldogs allowed seven of Auburn’s nine runs scored in the first three innings on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia’s starting pitcher Luke Wagner entered the game with a 3.82 ERA. Through 1 2/3 innings on Saturday, the freshman pitcher faced 11 batters, allowed five hits, one walk and six runs.
“Your energy is always going to be dictated by your starting pitcher, and Luke just struggled,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “He threw six straight balls to start the game.”
The Tigers struck in the top of the first as a fielder’s choice and then three consecutive singles scored three runs. Chaney Rogers made a quick throw to Josh McAllister to pick off Auburn’s Brody Moore at second base for the third out of the first inning, but the damage had already been done.
Auburn came back swinging in the second inning to score three more runs. Wagner recorded two quick outs, then hit Judd Ward to begin the series of base runners. Ward was the last batter Wagner saw on Saturday afternoon as Will Pearson took the mound.
The Tigers’ Ryan Bliss hit an RBI-double to left field as Ward reached home. Three singles in a row scored two more runs to give Auburn the six-run lead.
Auburn produced one more run in the top of the third with two more singles and an RBI-groundout.
“The problem is we let it get 9-4,” Stricklin said. “The way we came out of the gate, you’re not going to win many games when you just give someone seven runs in the first three innings.”
Late scoring not enough
After allowing two more runs to score in the top of the eighth inning to give Auburn the 9-4 lead, Georgia came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the goal of making up for its previous lack of scoring.
“We got it back in the ninth,” Stricklin said. “We had some good at-bats, and we had a chance to win the game, but we didn’t get it done.”
McAllister started off the inning with a single to right field, and Buddy Floyd was employed to pinch run.
Fernando Gonzalez then hit a double to right field for his third hit of the day, advancing McAllister to third.
With two runners in scoring position, Cole Tate hit an RBI-single as McAllister reached home, shortening the Auburn lead to four runs.
Another single, a batter hit by a pitch and a wild pitch scored two more runs to leave the score at 9-7. Garrett Blaylock was the last batter to face Auburn this weekend, striking out to end Saturday’s game.
Inconsistent relief pitching
Georgia used five pitchers after Wagner to complete Saturday night’s game on defense. Relief pitchers were inconsistent in their ability to keep batters from reaching base.
Freshman Will Pearson relieved Wagner in the top of the second, and only threw one out to get the Bulldogs out of the inning. He faced five batters and allowed four hits that scored one run, leaving Auburn with a 6-0 lead through two innings.
Entering the third inning, freshman Liam Sullivan entered the game and shut Auburn down for four innings. He threw a career-high five strikeouts through his four innings on the mound, and only allowed one hit and one walk.
“Sullivan did a great job,” Stricklin said. “He gave us a chance. We were hoping for maybe two [innings], and then we sent him out there for the third and he was so good, we put him out there for the fourth.”
Junior Jack Gowen replaced Sullivan in the top of the seventh inning, and pitched 1 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs to score in the top of the eighth inning with an Auburn walk, triple and single to extend its lead.
Gowen also recorded three strikeouts through eight total batters faced.
Collin Caldwell and Nolan Crisp both threw 2/3 innings to complete Saturday’s game. Both allowed one hit each, and neither allowed another run to score. Caldwell recorded one strikeout through the three batters he faced.
Wagner recorded the loss to leave his record at 3-3 on the season, while Auburn starting pitcher Trace Bright recorded the win to extend his record to 4-4.