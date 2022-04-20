The No. 18 ranked Georgia baseball team faced Clemson on Tuesday April 20 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs lost 8-4. This was the 235th time the Bulldogs and Tigers have faced off against one another.
Redshirt sophomore Garrett Brown started on the mound for the Bulldogs and pitched for 2.1 innings. Brown gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Sophomore Collin Caldwell relieved Brown and finished the third inning giving up three runs on two hits.
The Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the fifth inning with graduate Ben Anderson hitting his fourth triple of the season to clear the bases. The Bulldogs closed the gap and tied the game 4-4 when Anderson scored on a fielder’s choice.
"We needed a shutdown inning after we tied it up in the fifth, and they came right back with two runs to take the lead and the momentum back," said head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. "We're down 4-0, and we come back and get four runs to tie it up. Then, they get a walk, a wild pitch and a two-out double and they're back in front. Bottom line, we have to play better."
Top of the seventh, sophomore Max Dejong started on the mound for the Bulldogs and allowed one Clemson run. The inning ended with Georgia falling further behind, 4-7.
Continuing to make contact with the ball, the Tigers were able to send another runner home in the top of the eighth against Georgia freshman Jake Poindexter. With the Bulldogs unable to put a run on the board in the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers headed into the ninth with an 8-4 lead.
Senior Jack Gowen shut down the Tigers on the mound in the ninth with a quick three-up, three-down inning to end the game. The final score of the night was 4-8, with the Bulldogs falling to the Tigers.
Georgia will continue SEC play in a three-game series against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The series will start on Friday April 22.