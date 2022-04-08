The Georgia baseball team fell to Clemson on Tuesday night in South Carolina 4-3.
Clemson got the early lead on Georgia, taking the lead in the bottom of the second, 2-1. Clemson extended the lead in the bottom of the third and sixth innings, 4-1, while Georgia went scoreless for five innings. Georgia scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not enough to secure the win.
In the midweek game, freshman Cole Wagner hit his fourth long-ball home run and sophomore Parks Harber hit his fifth home run of the season.
Starting on the mound for the Bulldogs, sophomore Hank Bearden gave up two runs on two hits and two strikeouts. Junior Michael Polk took the mound to relieve Bearden. Polk gave up one run on one hit.
Freshman Chandler Marsh brought some heat to the mound to step in for Polk. Marsh left the Tigers scoreless for two innings. Following, sophomore Luke Wagner pitched one inning and allowed one Tiger to run home on two hits and a strikeout.
The Bulldogs continued to rotate players on the mound, as sophomore Will Pearson followed Wagner to deliver a scoreless inning. Carrying the momentum, senior Jack Gowen also went one scoreless inning, striking out two Tigers.
“We pitched well enough to win, but in these midweek games, you have to be able to score more than three runs,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We only got the leadoff guy one time tonight. Michael Polk got out of a bases loaded nobody out jam, and Chandler Marsh, Will Pearson and Jack Gowen all looked good too. Clemson was better than us tonight.”
After the close loss against the Tigers, the Bulldogs drop to 22-7 overall. Next, Georgia will look to improve its conference record after the matchup against South Carolina on the road on Friday. The Friday game against South Carolina will be the first out of the three game series.