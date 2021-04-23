Georgia baseball fell to 24-13 on the season after its 6-4 loss to Missouri on Friday night. The Bulldogs’ loss broke Missouri’s six-game losing streak. Georgia will return to action on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Taylor Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia quiet at the plate
Despite recent success at the plate for the Bulldogs, Georgia was unable to put together at-bats for runs on Friday night.
Georgia had only three hits on the night, two of which were in the top of the ninth inning. It produced a run on two of its three hits.
In the top of the fifth inning, catcher Fernando Gonzalez singled to left field for an RBI as Garrett Blaylock reached home.
In the ninth, Ben Anderson hit a two-out single to advance Riley King to third base. Josh McAllister hit his seventh home run of the season for Georgia’s final hit of the night, cutting Missouri’s lead to two.
The Bulldogs attempted to employ freshman Parks Harber to pinch-hit for Gonzalez in the bottom of the ninth. Harber has previously had success in late-scoring positions, most recently hitting a walk-off double on Tuesday night for the win versus Clemson. He was unable to produce action at the plate on Friday as he struck out for the first out of the inning.
Georgia stranded seven total runners tonight and had seven batters reach base due to a walk but still only scored on two occasions.
Freshman Corey Collins’ 10-game hitting streak ended Friday as he went 0-for-3. Georgia’s leading batter Connor Tate also went 0-for-3 but extended his on-base streak to eight games after being walked in the eighth inning.
Missouri’s starting pitcher Seth Halvorsen allowed only one hit and one run through seven innings after allowing an average of five runs to score in his last four starts. He went hitless through 5 2/3 innings on Friday night.
Defensive struggles
Starting pitcher Ryan Webb and the Bulldogs struggled defensively
In his 10th start of the season, Webb recorded his third loss. He allowed five runs to score through five hits and walked four batters.
Two home runs allowed by Webb led to the majority of Missouri’s runs on the night. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Webb allowed a lead-off walk to put Torin Montgomery on base. Cameron Swanger hit a two-run home run immediately after to give the Tigers the 3-0 lead.
Missouri scored similarly in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Webb walked Montgomery for the third time on the night, then Tre Morris launched the Tigers’ second two-run home run for the 5-0 lead.
Webb was replaced by Nolan Crisp after six innings. Crisp allowed another run after a series of hits ran in another runner for the Tigers.
Georgia also had three errors on the field, none of which led to a run scored. In the bottom of the first, Webb attempted to pick off the runner at second base but missed second baseman Connor Tate.
In the bottom of the second, Morris reached base on a throwing error by Blaylock at third base.
Between walks and errors on defense for the Bulldogs on Friday night, Georgia allowed six total free bases that allowed Missouri to produce runs.
Bulldogs’ bullpen maintains score
After Webb allowed five runs in the first six innings, Georgia looked to two pitchers from the bullpen to save the game on Friday. The relievers’ performances were not enough to pull out a win.
Junior Jack Gowen took to the mound for the final three outs on defense for the Bulldogs. He forced a quick three up, three down inning and struck out two batters in a row to allow Georgia to go to the plate for their last scoring opportunity.
Redshirt sophomore Nolan Crisp made his 17th appearance on the mound, pitching three outs in the seventh. He allowed one run to score off of two hits in the inning and struck out one.
Webb took the loss on Friday as he allowed five of the six total runs, giving Missouri the lead that the Bulldogs were unable to take back.
Georgia’s three pitchers are the second-lowest number of pitchers it has used in a single game this season.