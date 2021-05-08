Georgia baseball fell to No. 1 Arkansas 3-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium in its first game of the weekend series. After a 90-minute delay due to rain, the game began at 9:02 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs fell to 27-17 on the season and 10-12 in the SEC. They will continue their series on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Sullivan’s first career start
Freshman Liam Sullivan recorded a successful first career start and gave Georgia a chance on Friday night.
The left-handed pitcher lasted six innings, only allowing three hits, one walk and one run to score. He also recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts on the night.
Sullivan forced the first six Arkansas outs of the night on strikeouts. The Razorbacks’ first out not on a strikeout came in the bottom of the third inning as Matt Goodheart popped out to deep center field.
The freshman pitcher continued his successful outing with an immaculate inning in the bottom of the fifth by throwing nine pitches to strike out three consecutive batters.
Despite a solid start, he recorded his first loss of the season on Friday night after allowing back-to-back Arkansas hits to score its only run while Sullivan was on the mound.
Junior Jack Gowen and freshman Collin Caldwell pitched one inning each to complete the game. Gowen allowed loaded bases in the bottom of the seventh inning after two consecutive walks and an Arkansas single but forced three consecutive outs to escape without another tun allowed.
Caldwell allowed two more runs to score before the conclusion of the game.
Arkansas starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander recorded his fourth win of the season on Friday night. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, no walks and forced nine Georgia strikeouts.
Georgia offense can’t produce
The Bulldogs had more base hits than the Razorbacks with nine, and had three batters walk on the night, but were unable to produce any runs.
Georgia stranded at least one runner in six innings on Friday night. It had opportunities to score until the game ended in the ninth inning. Georgia hit a fly ball to center field to strand runners at first and second base to finish the game.
Throughout the first three innings of the night, Georgia had five strikeouts through 11 batters. It never picked up, seeing eight more strikeouts for 13 total before the game’s end.
Georgia also produced a leadoff single in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings but finished each inning without a run.
Despite Georgia’s lack of production at the plate, senior Chaney Rogers went 4-for-4 on the night. He hit four singles, two of which were leadoff hits, for his strong night on offense.
Connor Tate also extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 24 games with a single in the top of the second.
Arkansas wins off two scores
It only took two scores for Arkansas to pull out the win in the first game of the weekend series on Friday night.
The Razorbacks struck first in the bottom of the second inning, as Sullivan allowed Arkansas’ Robert Moore and Casey Opitz to hit back-to-back doubles that scored the first run of the game. Optiz’s RBI-double was the only hit to score a run off of Sullivan on the night.
Arkansas saw its only other score in the bottom of the eighth inning. Caldwell allowed three singles in a row to load the bases, then allowed a double by Moore to score two security runs, leaving Arkansas with the 3-0 lead.
Of 35 total wins on the season, Arkansas has only had seven of its wins within three runs, while the remaining 28 wins have been more than four run leads to complete the win.
Of Georgia’s 17 season losses, 12 have been within three runs, while the remaining five losses have been more than three run deficits after the final inning.