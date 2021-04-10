The Georgia baseball team fell to Vanderbilt 5-2 on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, tying the series at one game each. The Bulldogs fall to 19-11 on the season and 4-7 in the SEC. Both teams will face off for the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Starting pitching battle
After the series’ first game was dominated by Georgia’s offense, both teams’ starting pitchers stole the show on Friday night.
Georgia’s Ryan Webb and Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter had exceptional starts, holding the opposing team to one run apiece in their pitching outings.
Webb pitched six innings and struck out a career-high 13 batters. He only allowed four hits and walked one batter. One of his four allowed hits was a home run in the sixth inning by Vanderbilt’s Jack Bulger that tied the game at 1-1.
Leiter pitched the first seven innings, throwing 108 pitches on the night. He recorded 13 strikeouts after facing 27 batters. He allowed three hits and three walks. The Bulldogs produced one run with Leiter on the mound.
In the top of the fourth inning, Georgia’s Cole Tate reached first on a dropped third strike, then advanced to second as Leiter walked Corey Collins. Riley King ended Leiter’s 10-out no-hitter with an RBI single to record the first run of the night.
Georgia’s one run with Leiter on the mound was only the sixth he allowed in the 56 innings he has thrown in the 2021 season.
Neither team saw a hit until the bottom of the third inning when Vanderbilt’s Calvin Hewett bunted to reach first. The Commodores stranded Hewett after Webb forced a ground out to end the inning.
While Vanderbilt’s bullpen pitching remained strong in the last two innings, Georgia’s relieving pitchers were unable to finish the job.
The Commodores’ second pitcher of the night Nick Maldonado recorded the win after pitching one one-hit, one-strikeout inning, and Georgia’s Darryn Pasqua recorded his second loss of the season after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing three runs to score.
Vanderbilt strikes late
In the middle of the eighth inning, both teams were tied at one run each. The tie wouldn’t last long as the Commodores scored four runs in the inning for their first lead of the series.
Pasqua forced a ground out and a strikeout to leave Vanderbilt with just one out left in the inning, but the Commodores did not let up.
Vanderbilt’s Dominic Keegan and Bulger recorded their first and second hits of the night, respectively, with back-to-back singles to begin a series of Vanderbilt hits.
C.J. Rodriguez then drilled an RBI-double to left field to give the Commodores their first lead of the series.
Georgia replaced Pasqua with junior Jack Gowen, who allowed the first batter he faced, Parker Noland, to hit a three-run home run to put the score at 5-1.
The Bulldogs were able to finish the inning without another Vanderbilt run, but the damage had been done. Georgia had only three more outs to score at least four runs.
The Bulldogs recorded one more run as Garrett Blaylock hit his third home run of the series in the top of the ninth to make the score 5-2. Two outs in a row ended the game without any more action.
Georgia’s single run against Vanderbilt’s closer Luke Murphy was only the third he has allowed all season.
Vanderbilt scored only three runs in the first 16 innings of the series, but scored four in the bottom of the eighth on Friday night. The Commodores have yet to lose two games in a row in the 2021 season.
Georgia’s little plate production
Expectations were high for the Bulldogs after hitting seven home runs on their way to 14 runs on Thursday, but their bats were significantly quieter on Friday.
Georgia only recorded five hits on Friday, compared to 11 in its Thursday night win. No two hits were in the same inning.
Additionally, the Bulldogs stranded at least one runner in five innings to make for six total on the evening. Vanderbilt’s dominance on the mound led to six innings ending in a Georgia strikeout.
Georgia had an opportunity to advance its lead in the top of the fifth and then again in the eighth inning, but a Bulldog runner did not reach home either time.
The fifth inning began as Parks Harber took first after being hit by a pitch in the hand. Ben Anderson then hit a double to center field, advancing Harber to third. With two runners in scoring position, Cole Tate hit into the third out of the inning.
In the top of the eighth, Collins hit another Georgia double to the outfield with two outs, but Connor Tate struck out looking to finish the inning.