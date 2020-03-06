Georgia baseball defeated UMass 5-0 on Friday evening at Foley Field, giving the Bulldogs the first win of the three-game weekend series. The win moves Georgia to 12-2 on the season, and it will play UMass again at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Worth the wait
After a cold start on Friday, Georgia mustered the win behind a productive eighth inning that included five runs and four hits.
It took the Bulldogs 26 at-bats to finally plate their first run — and UMass helped them out. Ben Anderson hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a fielding error from the Minutemen’s shortstop Chris Pearsons. Another wild pitch advanced Cam Shepherd, who had reached base on Pearsons’ error.
Tucker Bradley was intentionally walked, and Riley King was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Connor Tate brought Shepherd home on a single, and Patrick Sullivan hit a single to score Bradley to move the score to 3-0.
Mason Meadows brought King and Tate home on his third hit of the year and put the score at 5-0 with only the top of the ninth to go.
“It was nice to see [Meadows] get a hit,” Sullivan said. “Mason’s such a great teammate, such a hard worker. He’s a really good player, so it was nice to see him get that hit just for some confidence for himself.”
Emerson Hancock managed the game for Georgia in his fourth start. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs and tied a career-high 12 strikeouts. Ryan Webb and Michael Polk completed the shutout in a relief role.
Missed opportunities early
The Bulldogs were able to put runners on base in four consecutive innings, but they couldn’t bring any of them home.
It was looking up in the fourth when Bradley hit a single to center for Georgia’s first hit. Garrett Blaylock followed Bradley’s base hit with a double to center, putting two Bulldogs in scoring position with one out. Kaden Fowler drew a walk on a full count to load the bases, but Sullivan ended the inning with a flyout to center. The Bulldogs left three on base and kept the game in a 0-0 stalemate after four.
In the fifth, Anderson reached on a two-out single but was caught stealing second to end the inning. Shepherd hit a double on the first pitch of the sixth and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but nobody was able to drive him in either.
The trend continued into the seventh inning when Fowler hit a leadoff single and moved all the way to third before Buddy Floyd ended the inning on a flyout.
“Offensively and defensively, we weren’t very good tonight,” Stricklin said. “We very easily could have lost that game.”
UMass starting pitcher Sean Harney made it through three innings and the entire Georgia batting order once before allowing a hit. He pitched seven innings for UMass, allowing six hits, no earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts in 107 pitches. The junior brought his ERA down to 3.94 after entering the game with a 7.00 ERA across nine innings pitched.
“[Harney] out-competed us,” Stricklin said. “That’s what I’m disappointed with. I didn’t think our hitters competed very well tonight, and Sean Harney really competed for them. He made it tough on us.”
Lineup adjustments
Stricklin has been experimenting with the middle of the lineup throughout the season, and Friday night’s game was no exception.
After averaging .295 at the plate last year, Riley King has batted in the cleanup spot for much of 2020. He didn’t start on Friday, coming into the game averaging .159 with seven hits in 44 at-bats. Blaylock took King’s place as the fourth batter, though King later came on to pinch hit for Blaylock in the eighth and made it to first after being hit by a pitch.
Fowler earned his first career start on Friday as Georgia’s designated hitter after posting a perfect batting average through five plate appearances with two hits, two RBIs, three walks and a home run before Friday. Fowler went 1-for-3 against UMass with a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.