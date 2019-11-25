The Georgia baseball team added 15 players to its 2021 roster, head coach Scott Stricklin announced on Monday.

The class includes eight pitchers and seven position players, with 14 coming from Georgia and one from Pennsylvania.

Pitchers

Left-handed pitcher Collin Caldwell and right-handed pitcher Max DeJong will both make their way from Powder Springs, Georgia. During his junior season at Harrison High School, Caldwell led the team in strikeouts with 72 in 56 innings and recorded a 1.66 ERA. DeJong led Hillgrove High School in strikeouts with 55 in 31 innings pitched and posted a 1.34 ERA.

The other right-handers in the class are Hank Bearden from Rocky Face, Georgia, and Will Pearson, from Watkinsville, Georgia. Bearden currently plays at Northwest Whitfield High School and is the reigning 2018 and 2019 All-Area Player of the Year after posting a 2.01 and 1.66 ERA, respectively. Pearson attends North Oconee High School, posting a 1.71 ERA in his junior season.

The final four pitchers — Patrick Holloman, Liam Sullivan, Luke Wagner, and Jaden Woods — are all left-handed. Holloman currently plays at Ola High School and posted a 6-1 record with a team-best 1.00 ERA. Sullivan, standing at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, recently finished his junior season with a 10-1 record for The Marist School War Eagles. Woods attends Houston County High School and recorded a 1.18 ERA in 58 innings for the Bears. Wagner, the only two-way player of the class, posted an 11-2 record as a pitcher at Red Land High School in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and batted a team-leading .385.

“Luke [Wagner] is probably the best all-around pitcher in this class,” Stricklin said. “He’s a great athlete that has a really good feel for three pitches. He fields his position, he holds runners, and he’s got a really high baseball IQ and is an ultimate competitor. He will be a two-way guy for us as a pitcher/outfielder.”

Position players

Other than Wagner, Georgia also added outfielders Dwight Allen and Trippe Moore III to its recruiting class. Allen plays at Woodward Academy and registered a .321 batting average with 21 RBI and 18 stolen bases last season. Moore makes his way from Mary Persons High School, batting .407, and a team-leading seven home runs.

Fernando Gonzalez and Corey Collins are the two catchers who signed with this year’s class. Gonzalez comes from North Cobb Christian School, where he batted .373 with 29 RBI in 40 games. Collins led North Gwinnett High School in all major hitting categories, batting .483 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 39 games.

“Corey [Collins] is one of the best hitters in the country and has a ton of power and bat speed from the left side of the plate,” Stricklin said. “He will be a run producer in the middle of our lineup. Defensively, he’s rated as one of the top catchers in the country with a great throwing arm.”

Parks Harber, Caleb Ketchup and Garrett Spikes wrap up the signing class. Harber is a third baseman who batted .431 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI for The Westminster Schools. Ketchup, a shortstop, finished his junior season at Holy Innocents Episcopal High School with four home runs, 62 RBI, and 28 stolen bases. Spikes ended his junior year batting .330 with 33 RBI as an infielder for Mountain View High School.

“Garrett [Spikes] could be the best athlete in this class,” Stricklin said. “He’s a state champion wrestler, a great football player, and an even better baseball player.”