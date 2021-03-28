The Georgia baseball team recorded its first win of the weekend by defeating Texas A&M 6-4. The Bulldogs advance to 16-7 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win. Their four-run seventh inning assisted the Bulldogs in the win. Georgia will return to action at Clemson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Cannon’s longest start
Johnathon Cannon recorded the longest start of his collegiate career, throwing 91 pitches through five innings. His recent recovery from a bout of mononucleosis has kept him from throwing more than four consecutive innings in the 2021 season.
Cannon recorded five strikeouts through the first two innings after facing six batters in 27 pitches. He allowed his first hit in the bottom of the third inning, where Mikey Hoehner hit a double to left field. Kalae Harrison hit an RBI-single for the first run of the afternoon.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cannon allowed a walk and then three singles in a row to score two more runs. His strikeout recorded against Hunter Coleman was his last out, and sixth strikeout of his fourth start of the season.
Cannon's two wild pitches were the first two of his season. Neither scored a run in the afternoon.
Cannon faced 22 total batters and allowed three runs and five hits for a 5.40 ERA in the afternoon, compared to his 3.07 ERA this season.
Georgia’s second pitcher of the afternoon Jaden Woods threw four innings and recorded his first career win. He faced 15 batters and held the Aggies to one run with three hits.
Georgia’s explosive seventh
Georgia entered the seventh inning down by three runs but was able to plate four in the inning for their third lead of the series.
The Bulldogs’ entire lineup stepped up to the plate in the top of the seventh, four of which recorded a hit and two of which were walked.
A leadoff walk by Texas A&M pitcher Mason Ornelas put Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia’s first runner of the inning, on first. Two consecutive singles by Ben Anderson and Joshua McAllister scored Gonzalez to place the score at 4-2, Aggies.
Two new Texas A&M pitchers had one strikeout each to leave the Bulldogs with one out left in the top of the seventh. Georgia produced three more runs with two outs on a series of hits by Connor Tate and Riley King, and a wild pitch that scored Connor Tate.
The inning ended as Chaney Rogers, the ninth batter of the inning, popped out to center field.
Georgia had not scored four runs in an inning since the eighth inning versus Lipscomb on March 13.
Georgia also forced Texas A&M to try four different pitchers before recording the third out of the inning. The Bulldogs recorded 14 total hits to keep Texas A&M from getting the sweep in a 6-4 win.
Aggies’ struggling bullpen
Texas A&M’s junior starting pitcher Chris Weber kept the Bulldogs at only one run and five hits through 4 ⅓ innings. He recorded a 2.08 ERA on Sunday afternoon and faced 18 total batters.
Despite a strong start for the Aggies, their bullpen was unable to maintain their early lead.
Ornelas relieved Weber with one out in the fifth inning, and allowed the first run of Georgia’s extensive seventh inning to score before he was replaced by freshman Kobe Andrade.
Andrade has not thrown more than 15 consecutive pitches for Texas A&M this season. He struck out Corey Collins and was immediately replaced by Alex Magers.
Magers struck out Kameron Guidry for the second out of the inning but allowed two hits, two RBI and a walk before he was replaced by Will Johnston.
Johnston’s wild pitch scored Connor Tate, but he was able to force Rogers to pop out to end the side.
Graduate student Chris Farrell relieved Johnston as the sixth pitcher of the afternoon, and pitched the last two innings. He allowed McAllister’s second home run of the series to lock in the Bulldogs’ win on Sunday.
Besides the Aggies’ starter Weber, no pitcher threw more than two innings. Andrade and Johnston were the only two pitchers to not allow a hit, and the same two were the only two not to allow a run.