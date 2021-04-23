Georgia baseball started its SEC schedule by losing three straight series to Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Since then, the Bulldogs have won their last two against then-No. 1 Vanderbilt and Kentucky.
“We go into the No. 1 team in the country not playing very good baseball, and we turned it around. The guys answered the bell,” said head coach Scott Stricklin.
The Bulldogs’ roster has 15 true freshmen who got their first experience of SEC baseball against Tennessee. The freshman class was not the only players who played conference games for the first time as last season was cut short before SEC play started.
With so many young players facing SEC baseball for the first time, senior pitcher Ryan Webb said the younger players were trying to do more than they were capable of.
“I think that kind of added more stress onto everything,” Webb said. “But once they kind of realized that baseball is baseball. You don't have to do anything more than you already do when you're talented enough. I think they just let their talent go out there and speak for itself.”
Part of Georgia’s young group of players that are contributing this season includes Parks Harber, Will Pearson and Corey Collins. All three freshmen appeared in the Bulldogs’ last game, an 8-7 win over Clemson in which Harber delivered the walk-off base hit.
The win was Georgia’s third consecutive after losing the series opener against Kentucky on April 16. The Bulldogs won the next two games to win the series scoring a combined 25 runs over two games against the Wildcats.
Leading Georgia’s offense in those two games was Josh McAllister who was moved into the leadoff spot in the second and third game after hitting second in the series opener. He went a combined 4-for-11 with two RBIs in the last two games of the series after going 1-for-5 in the first game.
“I feel like most pitchers come out and throw first-pitch fastballs and like I said, I hunt fastballs,” McAllister said. “So I think being in the leadoff spot is perfect for me.”
While McAllister’s offense is trending in the right direction, Stricklin said the team needs to improve on defense and hitting with two strikes.
Georgia is currently fifth in the SEC with a .977 fielding percentage and is 13th in the conference with 278 strikeouts. Mississippi State is the only team in the SEC with fewer strikeouts with 231.
“I would like to see some two-strike approaches, putting some balls in play and making some things happen,” Stricklin said. “Overall, I think we're playing good baseball. We'd like to see our defense clean up a little bit.”
The Bulldogs will play their next SEC opponent on the road against Missouri in another three-game series starting Friday. Georgia has five more conference series before the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
Webb said there is always a learning curve when competing in the SEC, but players have learned what the conference is like and that it will pay off later in the season.
“I think that the sky's the limit for this team just based off pure talent,” Webb said. “And now, everyone's getting really comfortable with how everything is played, the speed of the game and just being really comfortable playing in the SEC now.”