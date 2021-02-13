Georgia baseball pitched its 2020 season as the year of “unfinished business.” After losing twice to Florida State in its 2019 NCAA regional tournament, Georgia looked to redeem itself in the 2020 postseason. Instead, COVID-19 cut the Bulldogs’ season to 18 games, and their unfinished business remained just that. Eleven months later, the torch has yet to go out.
“As always, our ultimate goal is to win a national championship,” said redshirt junior Riley King in a virtual press conference on Feb. 10. “And I know our whole locker room has that on their mind. So, I guess you could say it’s kind of ‘unfinished business part two,’ but our slogan this year is ‘rise above.’”
The new rallying cry, “rise above,” reflects how the abrupt end to last season resonated with Georgia players. They realized the game can be taken away. King said it gave them a deeper appreciation for competing and strengthened their desire to get back into championship contention.
Like last year, Georgia has to make up for several high-profile losses to the MLB. But unlike Georgia's first attempt to finish its business from 2019, an abundance of upperclassmen throughout the NCAA who missed the 2020 MLB draft and the continued threat of coronavirus-related interruptions lie in the way.
Roster changes
Former Bulldogs Tucker Bradley, Cam Shepherd, Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox were central to the Bulldogs’ 14-4 finish in 2020. Bradley led the team in hits and RBIs, Shepherd was second in runs scored, and pitchers Hancock and Wilcox combined to go 5-0 with 66 strikeouts in 47 innings between them.
“As far as postseason play, I think last year is arguably one of the best teams we’ve probably had since I’ve been here, if not the best,” said junior starting pitcher C.J. Smith on Feb. 10. “I was really excited to see where that went, but obviously you can’t do anything about that.”
All four impact players are gone. Bradley and Shepherd signed with MLB organizations as free agents last summer, and Hancock and Wilcox signed with their respective teams after landing among the 160 players selected in the 2020 draft. Still, Georgia isn’t starting from square one.
‘A little bit more leadership’
The extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to spring sports athletes last March and the 2020 draft — shortened from 40 rounds to five — helped Georgia retain both experienced players and young talent.
Relief pitcher Logan Moody, who will turn 24 in less than two weeks, returns for his sixth season in Athens. Older players like King, Smith and junior pitcher Ryan Webb, as well as freshmen Corey Collins, Fernando Gonzalez and Parks Harber chose to play at Georgia in 2021 rather than take the reduced signing bonuses offered to undrafted players last summer.
“We have guys with experience [coming] back,” Smith said. “I think we have a little bit more leadership than what you’re used to.”
This phenomenon benefits every team in the NCAA. Talented players have deferred their professional careers, and leaders have stuck around for another shot at a championship.
But head coach Scott Stricklin said it won’t alter how Georgia approaches series this year. To him, it'll still be a “war every weekend,” although he thinks Georgia's non-conference opponents have carried more experience into 2021.
While Georgia has three players with at least four years of college under their belts, its opening series opponent Evansville has six.
"You're just going to see a lot better baseball I think from top to bottom,” Stricklin said in Wednesday's virtual press conference. “I think the volume’s turned up a little bit.”
Added depth
Although new COVID-19 cases declined in Athens-Clarke County over Feb. 4-10 compared with the week prior, the virus still threatens to force student-athletes into isolation and quarantine and interrupt the 2021 season. Webb is the only Georgia player so far whom Stricklin announced had contracted COVID-19.
Stricklin said injury and illness will limit Georgia's starting rotation to begin the season, but returning position players have deepened Georgia’s reserves across its lineup. He said during inter-team scrimmages, infielders and outfielders took reps at every position.
“Much like [when] you look at a football roster and they got a ton of depth — they may lose their frontline guys, and they’re frontline guys for a reason, but we do feel like we’ve got … some guys that can move around and play a lot of different positions,” Stricklin said.
Georgia’s slate of 15 consecutive in-state games to start the season has reduced Stricklin's concern about COVID-19 exposure on distant road trips. He said it'll help him and his staff "corral" team members.
It will also allow his younger players — Georgia now has two recruiting classes that have yet to play an SEC team in the regular season — to gain experience before conference play.
“Hopefully when we get into the SEC, and we start moving around and travel a little bit more, let's keep our fingers crossed these numbers keep going down,” Stricklin said. “But yeah, it definitely helps early on for us to be here in Athens and kind of stay in our bubble.”