The Georgia baseball team lost to Georgia Tech by a score of 7-6 in a 14 inning game on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Park in Atlanta. The loss brings the Bulldogs to an overall record of 29-21 and gave the Yellow Jackets a season sweep. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
An early start
The Bulldogs put seven pitchers on the mound in a game that lasted five hours, 37 minutes. Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein started the game for Georgia and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one unearned run.
Goldstein’s strong start on the mound gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to take the lead early in the second inning.
With the bases loaded in the top of the second, junior Randon Jernigan drew a walk scoring Georgia’s first run. Josh McAllister followed suit after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the second run for the Bulldogs.
A Georgia Tech run in the bottom half of the second put the score at 2-1.
Walks haunt Bulldogs
Walks were the theme of the game for Georgia while battling its in-state rival in Atlanta. Early in the contest the Bulldogs used patient batting to draw walks and earn runs. However, as the game went on, the walks began to hurt Georgia defensively.
Of the seven Georgia pitchers to take the mound Tuesday night, not one of them left without tallying a walk. The 15 total walks by the Bulldogs’ pitching staff led to their demise late in the game.
After tacking on one more run in the top of the sixth inning, Georgia led the game 3-1. The bottom of the seventh was the turning point.
The Bulldogs used three different pitchers to get through the seventh inning. Collin Caldwell started the inning for Georgia by forcing a groundout but followed the early out with a walk. After his second batter of the inning, Caldwell was replaced by Will Pearson.
Pearson did not last long. The freshman started his tenure with a wild pitch, advancing a Yellow Jacket runner to second. He then walked the first two batters faced to load the bases, leading to him getting pulled after just two hitters and replaced by redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua.
Pasqua gave up a two-run single before retiring the final two batters of the inning. The game was tied at 3-3 entering the eighth.
Mistakes lead to loss
The eighth inning was a roller coaster for both teams. Georgia bounced back in the top half of the frame from a slow seventh inning to take a lead.
A Cole Tate leadoff double followed by a Garrett Spikes single put the Bulldogs ahead 4-3 at the start of the inning. A Luke Wagner single and a Garrett Blaylock sacrifice fly added two more runs for the Bulldogs. Georgia entered the bottom of the eighth with a commanding 6-3 lead.
The bottom half of the inning went as bad as it could for the Bulldogs. Three more walks loaded the bases before a Georgia Tech single scored three runs with the help of a Georgia error. The game was tied 6-6 and would stay that way for quite some time.
The next five innings would be scoreless before Georgia Tech struck a final blow in the bottom of the 14th inning. It would be a sacrifice fly given up by Hank Bearden that pushed in the final run of the game and gave Georgia Tech a 7-6 victory.
"This was a tough one to lose,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “We had some opportunities. We were able to take a late lead and then let it get away. We had too many walks and made some mistakes out there too, and that can get you in a position to lose. It was just too many free passes, and the mistakes we made on some plays, it's tough to win when you put it all together."
The Bulldogs will host Ole Miss in the final series of the regular season May 20-22 at Foley Field. Game 1 of the series is set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.