The Georgia baseball team lost 7-5 to in-state rivals Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in Athens. The loss brings Georgia to 26-14 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bulldogs fall behind early
Freshman right-handed pitcher Hank Bearden started on the mound for the Bulldogs in the midweek matchup. It was Bearden’s third of the season as well as his 11th overall appearance for Georgia.
Despite entering the game with a 1.06 ERA on the season, Bearden struggled early. The true freshman only threw two strikes in his first nine pitches leading to back-to-back walks for the Yellow Jackets.
After a line out to center field, Georgia Tech third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy drove a pitch deep over the left field wall for a three-run home run. A single in the following at-bat was enough to get Bearden pulled from the game.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein came in to replace Bearden and attempt to get the Bulldogs out of a jam. After hitting the first batter, Goldstein struck out two in a row. Georgia came to bat in the bottom of the first frame losing 3-0.
Bats come alive late
The Bulldogs struggled at the plate early as Georgia Tech starting pitcher Dalton Smith retired the first six batters of the game.
Despite the lack of runs, Goldstein kept the game close from the mound. Through 2 1/3 innings pitched, he held the Yellow Jackets to two hits and only one run, striking out three along the way. The Bulldogs trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.
Finally, in the bottom half of the third, Georgia came alive. Senior Chaney Rogers tripled for the Bulldogs’ first hit of the day and was driven in on a groundout in the following at-bat. After a Ben Anderson walk, senior Cole Tate singled, scoring Anderson on a throwing error. Georgia had cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Yellow Jackets responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, but the Bulldogs were not done yet.
The bottom of the inning started with a single from Garrett Blaylock followed by another Rogers extra base hit to put runners on second and third with one out. Freshman Parks Harber hit a ground ball down the third base line for a two-RBI double to cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 6-4.
“We knew that three runs was not going to win the ballgame,” Harber said. “We just wanted to play our baseball for eight and a half innings, and if you do that, then that's all you can really ask for.”
Strong bullpen not enough
Georgia’s bullpen was lights out from the fourth inning until the end. Freshman Collin Caldwell was shaky in the fifth, allowing two base runners before eventually finding his way out of the jam.
Next out of the bullpen for the Bulldogs was junior Jack Gowen, who was virtually unhittable. In two innings pitched, the right hander allowed only one base runner and struck out four.
“It’s all due to the training and the stuff that we do day in and day out,” Gowen said. “Getting in there, settling in, and trusting that the work you put in is going to pay off.”
The eighth inning was similar to the fifth as redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua found himself in a jam with two runners on base, but he kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. In the ninth inning, it was a different story for Pasqua.
After two early outs and a single, Pasqua let up a double to left-center field. One run came in, and Pasqua was replaced by Liam Sullivan, who earned the final out but after Georgia Tech extended its lead to 7-5.
On offense, the Bulldogs struggled after the fruitful third and fourth innings. An Anderson home run in the seventh would be the Bulldogs’ final run of the game and meant a 7-5 loss to their in-state rivals.
Georgia will be back in action this weekend against Auburn at Foley Field for a three-game series. Game 1 of the series is set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.